January 2025

October 2024

July 2024

Worldview stuck in the past, self-called "progressives" walking blindly into failures.
For many reasons, I'm removing my participation on Twitter. This includes looking at and deleting old messages.
  
Russell McOrmond
I'm cisgender : Inclusion vs attempted erasure of the diversity of the human experience.
I'm an Autistic white cis-heterosexual male settler, claimed as a citizen by the Dominion of Canada at birth in 1968.
  
Russell McOrmond
Autistic Adults, Autism Parents, and why we seem to be arguing
I recently read I Will Die On This Hill: Autistic Adults, Autism Parents, and the Children Who Deserve a Better World by Meghan Ashburn and Jules…
  
Russell McOrmond
An acquisition means a new job, not merely a different name on paychecks.
I wish to be open about a mistake I have made in my career, in case it helps someone else avoid something similar.
  
Russell McOrmond
My Autism Burnout story
Embrace Autism is creating an "Ultimate Guide of Autistic Burnout", and asked their online community for their Autistic Burnout stories. This was…
  
Russell McOrmond

November 2023

June 2023

