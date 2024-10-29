Subscribe
Observing White Fagility
Almost 5 years since reading the book by Robin DiAngelo
Feb 11
•
Russell McOrmond
Russell McOrmond
Observing White Fagility
1
My current short, medium and long-form online sharing.
Social media is in constant flux, so where do I participate?
Feb 8
•
Russell McOrmond
Russell McOrmond
My current short, medium and long-form online sharing.
Welcome to this new blog
New, but a spash of old.
Feb 7
•
Russell McOrmond
Russell McOrmond
Welcome to this new blog
January 2025
Happy Gregorian New Year 2025
I have seen quite a few people doing a year in review of 2024.
Jan 4
•
Russell McOrmond
Russell McOrmond
Happy Gregorian New Year 2025
October 2024
Asking Autistics: What advice do you have for employers?
A post in the Embracng Autism Facebook group asked a few questions of Autistics that included "What advice do you have for employers?". This was in…
Oct 29, 2024
•
Russell McOrmond
Russell McOrmond
Asking Autistics: What advice do you have for employers?
July 2024
Worldview stuck in the past, self-called "progressives" walking blindly into failures.
For many reasons, I'm removing my participation on Twitter. This includes looking at and deleting old messages.
Jul 15, 2024
•
Russell McOrmond
Russell McOrmond
Worldview stuck in the past, self-called "progressives" walking blindly into failures.
I'm cisgender : Inclusion vs attempted erasure of the diversity of the human experience.
I’m an Autistic white cis-heterosexual male settler, claimed as a citizen by the Dominion of Canada at birth in 1968.
Jul 10, 2024
•
Russell McOrmond
Russell McOrmond
I'm cisgender : Inclusion vs attempted erasure of the diversity of the human experience.
Autistic Adults, Autism Parents, and why we seem to be arguing
I recently read I Will Die On This Hill: Autistic Adults, Autism Parents, and the Children Who Deserve a Better World by Meghan Ashburn and Jules…
Jul 7, 2024
•
Russell McOrmond
Russell McOrmond
Autistic Adults, Autism Parents, and why we seem to be arguing
An acquisition means a new job, not merely a different name on paychecks.
I wish to be open about a mistake I have made in my career, in case it helps someone else avoid something similar.
Jul 7, 2024
•
Russell McOrmond
Russell McOrmond
An acquisition means a new job, not merely a different name on paychecks.
My Autism Burnout story
Embrace Autism is creating an "Ultimate Guide of Autistic Burnout", and asked their online community for their Autistic Burnout stories. This was…
Jul 6, 2024
•
Russell McOrmond
Russell McOrmond
My Autism Burnout story
November 2023
Is there a religious war in Western Asia? It certainly isn’t a war between two “countries”.
I want to encourage people to gain the context of these events rather than believing what happened this year is new or surprising.
Nov 30, 2023
•
Russell McOrmond
Russell McOrmond
Is there a religious war in Western Asia? It certainly isn’t a war between two “countries”.
June 2023
Anthropocentric Environmentalism, Anthropogenic Climate Change, and All Our Relations.
I've been (or was) part of what was called the environmental movement from an early age, having a respect for plants and animals that I was told was…
Jun 1, 2023
•
Russell McOrmond
Russell McOrmond
Anthropocentric Environmentalism, Anthropogenic Climate Change, and All Our Relations.
