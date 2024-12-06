Who am I?

Born in the late 1960’s, I had electricity and electronics as early interests.

This changed in 1980 when a “Computermobile” (like a Bookmobile) of Commodore PET computers came to my school in Grade 7. I have had a strong interest in computers (using, designing, building, repairing, systems administration, programming, networking, etc) ever since. This was the basis of my career.

In the 1990’s I had Peace, Environment, and International Economic policy as interests. Starting in the 1990’s and flowing into the 2000’s I also had technology law (patent, copyright, digital copyright, telecommunications policy) as interests.

In early 2020 I started deep learning on anti-racism, which led me to anti-colonialism. I also started to accept that I might be Autistic. In 2022 I contracted Lyme Disease, and the lack of energy and Autistic Burnout led me to fully accept I’m Autistic (received an official assessment in 2024).

Learning I’m Autistic has allowed me to understand why my interests were not casual as they were with other people, but deep dives that included reading university-course level material even when I was a young teen. I see interconnections between all things, and not as subject silos, so my writing here will intersect across 5+ decades of deep dives.





