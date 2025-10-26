Russell's Lifelong Learning

Russell's Lifelong Learning

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mike Oppenheim's avatar
Mike Oppenheim
23m

Great article. For what it's worth, in my high school in California there was no debate about the book being about anything but the London/British empire. But we included America in that...

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Russell McOrmond
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture