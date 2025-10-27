Oceania

Today, Oceania is a term used to refer to the Pacific Islands of Micronesia, Melanesia, Polynesia and Australia. In this dystopian discussion of geopolitics, that entire region is assumed to be under a settler-colonial Anglosphere ideological occupation that includes other regions.

While I believe the British Empire continues in a new form, I don’t actually believe it is headquartered in Britain, London, or with the hereditary Monarchy. I believe it is headquartered within the minds of its ideological loyalists, those who are strongly loyal to the worldviews that sparked the largest empire humanity has survived. It is not like England is geographically large, and yet ideologies that grew from the unique history of that place spread to dominate several other regions.

I also don’t believe what is called the United States today would be the “headquarters” of Oceania, or that there would be a need for a headquarters within a legacy nation-state (if any remain as separately named entities).

Not South Africa

The end of South African apartheid wasn’t predictable in the 1940’s, so its inclusion in the book isn’t surprising. I don’t believe it would be part of Anglosphere ideological occupation, nor would Madagascar, Mauritius, or other islands of the Western Indian Ocean (WIO).

Some of the more extremist White Supremacists, even claiming to be victims, are already leaving. Elon Musk is the poster supremacist that most people are aware of.

Unification of Europe, excluding British Isles

With the constant aggressive expansion eastward of the Western European Union, Brexit, and the likely end of NATO that the United States is initiating (to be replaced with a European Military alliance), this seems increasingly plausible.

The current US regime is looking to favor White immigration, specifically those who are more likely to conform to American History and cultural norms. This is clearly a more honest conceptualization of American history and culture, rather than the marketing from groups that claim these institutions have changed since some “dark past” without being able to point to the constitutional and cultural changes that they believe happened.

This would merely be a reinstatement of immigration policy as ideological gerrymandering, which would re-strengthen and restore to prominence the ideologies that gave birth to the USA and Canada.

This favoring of White immigration, intended to create loyalty to settler-colonial projects, is in fact how the United States and Canada formed. Without reconciliation with that fact, and actual constitutional and cultural changes to move forward, that reality will never change.

With those individuals and groups most aligned with Anglosphere colonial ideologies leaving for British North America, that may offer room to enable a unification of Europe in a way that seems implausible at the moment.

While Russia is part of Europe, their colonization of Northern Asia has generated considerable confusion. The Orwellian map extends beyond continental Europe into Northern Asia.

Parts of Western Asia, which includes much of the places of origin of Western thought, seem plausible to become part of the Orwellian Eurasia. This protective inclusion would be required to continue to defend these regions from what I believe will be ongoing Anglosphere (extended into what the book called Oceania) influence in the region.

Greater Israel

I believe with a doubling-down on Anglosphere settler-colonialism we would see Greater Israel as part of that ideological occupation.

What their God is claimed to have granted to Abraham - Greater Israel (Wikipedia)

Far too many people have bought into the propaganda that the settler-colonial project of modern Israel is about (and for the benefit of) Judaism, when it is actually Anglosphere Christian Zionism that initiated, resourced and now protects that project. While there is talk about Zionism originating in 1897 in conversations among Jewish people, Christian Zionism easily dates back to the early 1500’s. This included the Puritans, which can be seen as one of the earliest forms of what became United States Evangelical Christians. US Evangelical Christians are by far the largest single religious group aggressively supporting and resourcing the modern state of Israel.

In 1620 the Mayflower brought Puritan ideologies to this continent that were far too extreme even for the mainstream British Empire. This is not something anyone should be thankful for.

Greenland?

“we’ve always been at war with Eurasia”

It feels a bit random to me that Iceland would be part of Oceania, but not Greenland or the northern regions currently claimed by the Dominion of Canada which would be “disputed”.

It feels far more likely to me that this part would be under the control of the Anglosphere ideological occupation, with half of the north polar region under control of what Orwell called Oceania and half under Eurasia.

Maybe there was a desire to draw buffer zone in that Tripolar geopolitics.

South America?

This is where I believe the violent occupation we have seen on the northern continent would be extended southward. While South America was colonized by Spain and Portugal, there has been far more admixture between Indigenous peoples, European colonists and kidnapped Africans than ever seen on the northern continent. These regions were also allowed more self-determination than was ever allowed under British North American (USA and Canada) occupation.

South Pole?

I don’t have any strong political thoughts here. Maybe this was included in the book based on visually looking at a southern hemisphere largely occupied by Oceania, but I see many other possibilities.