I’m not actually asking about my driving a vehicle. In fact, even though I’ve so far circled our sun 57 and a half times, I don’t have a drivers license. I had learners permits when I was younger, but never bothered getting a license.

I’m told that is unusual, and some people want to hear stories about that.

For me, it is just my life. I find the fixation this culture has on one inefficient business model for transportation to not make sense. But for other people, they feel like it is the only possibility and no alternative infrastructure could possibly exist.

I’m told my ideas on decentralized rather than hierarchical governance are unusual. I see deliberative bodies such as parliament having warring factions (using corporate party brands) as an example of failure, and yet others see it as the only possible governance system that can exist.

I have serious concerns about the future of British North American governance, and what I have observed since I became interested in politics 30+ years ago has been in a harmful direction (more centralization of power, more enforcement of social hierarchies and attacks against those placed lower on these socially constructed hierarchies, etc).

Should I write more about that? Is that boring? So many people want to write about ‘individuals’ they don’t like, and get really upset when conversations about systems don’t make “their team” out to be “the good guys”.

I’ve written about how I have a membership at Movati, and the confusion I have around what I consider to be a harmful imposition of a gender binary on much of the facilities.

I was recently told that the way I think about classes is a bit unusual, and I have no idea why it is unusual or if it is something worth sharing.

Since Lyme disease, I have moved from doing Zumba to slower things such as Aquafit (where I can push hard, but I am in liquid cooling so don’t overheat), Restorative Yoga (somewhere between regular Yoga and medication), and Meditation (to work on mental health and not narrowly on physical health).

I am in a personal dilemma. I have an Aquafit instructor I really like that has a class in the Universal Pool (they have Womens-only pools as well) on Monday and Wednesday.

There are classes at a different location where there is an Aquafit at 9:30 followed by Restorative Yoga at 11:45 on Monday and Wednesday that overlap with the other instructor.

If I only thought about my own interests, I’d probably do Wednesday with my favorite teacher, but I always add in other dynamics. I want to make sure that Aquafit remains available in the Universal pool, as there are few classes for men (as males in general seem focused on the machines, and women dominate all the classes – even the ones in the universal rooms/pools).

The Wednesday Restorative class only has a few people after the previous person “retired” a bit more. I worry that if enough people don’t show up, that this class will end up cancelled. I like the new teacher there, and feel kinda sad that so few of the people who previously went with the other instructor didn’t go.

I’m told that this way of thinking about other potential students and of the interests of the instructors is unusual. I only learn what is and isn’t unusual based on what other people tell me. Would reading about things like that be interesting?

I’ve been made aware that I don’t fit into the dominant culture I was born into, but only with an anti-racism deep-dive in 2020 and coming to accept I’m Autistic a little later was I able to realize that I’m not alone, and also that there are people who find being exposed to other ways of thinking to be interesting.

So please share – are there a subject area I don’t write about where it would be interesting to read from someone who views the dominant culture of British North American (Canada, USA) as both an insider (born into the culture 57+ years ago) and as an outsider (dominant culture doesn’t naturally make sense to me)?