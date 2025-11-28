Russell's Lifelong Learning

Russell's Lifelong Learning

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Calandra Mulder's avatar
Calandra Mulder
2d

I have undoubtedly created confusion based on what I perceive as worldviews, and a tendency to think in terms of conflicting or incompatible ones. It's perhaps best if I simply withdraw the question.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Calandra Mulder's avatar
Calandra Mulder
2d

I wonder what Robert Reich's response would be. (I read his article in full only a few minutes before yours so it was still fresh in my memory.) Do you think both worldviews can be true?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Russell McOrmond
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Russell McOrmond
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture