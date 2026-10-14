Russell's Lifelong Learning

Russell's Lifelong Learning

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Mike Oppenheim's avatar
Mike Oppenheim
1d

You knocked this one out of the park!

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X K's avatar
X K
2d

"I suspect David Graham will be correct. One day the term ‘Magas’ will be used in the same manner as the “Nazi” movement that inspires them."

If we should make it that far...

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