I have noticed many people writing about US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth announcing the plans to televise an execution by firing squad later this year. It is scheduled for December 3, 2026, at Fort Hood in Texas.

Public executions were carried out by only two countries in 2025: Iran and Afghanistan. Nazi Germany, it should be noted, was also a fan of public executions. One day the term ‘Magas’ will be used in the same manner as the movement that inspires them.

This is the same day that the UN proclaimed in 1992 the annual observance of the International Day of Persons with Disabilities.

I notice that the mainstream Western media and most commentators are trying to fixate on individuals. They are looking at individuals like Trump, Netanyahu, Putin and others as if they were anomalies -- rather than appropriate mascots for the systems/policies/institutions that created them.

I see more and more stories from State Media like the CBC talking about Netanyahu, as part of the inevitable whitewashing of the centuries-long Anglo Protestant project to colonize Palestine.

US Thanksgiving is coming up on Nov 26, 2026, a celebration of the first group of Anglo Christian Protestants who were calling for the colonization of Palestine. The Pilgrims in 1620 reached what they called the “New World” — which they thought of as a place to build a “New Israel”.

The 1621 Harvest Feast (What US loyalists call their “First Thanksgiving”) is a celebration of the generosity of the pre-existing nationalities on the land, but how these Anglo Protestants responded to that generosity should always have been recognized as anti-civilized.

Few learn any real lessons during US Thanksgiving.

Each US president (and candidate allowed by either duopolist corporate party) protecting the modern Westphalian institutions of Israel in Palestine has not been about any individual, and certainly not about “protecting” Jewish peoples. It has been part of the founding identity and values of other Westphalian institutions such as Canada, Australia, New Zealand and the United States (collectively referred to internationally as CANZUS).

As much as the USA claims to believe in the “Rule of Law”, and promotes themselves as if they were the police force of the world, the White grievances formed between the Royal Proclamation of 1763 and the Quebec Act of 1774 were all about elites and supremacists rejecting the rule of law (especially those limiting what today is known as Genocide). They initiated a civil war in 1775 to express those grievances, which led to their Sovereign Citizen (SovCits) style Declaration of Independence in 1776.

That there is periodically yet another set of grievances causing these institutions to make their opposition to the “rule of law” more visible should not surprise anyone.

The cold war being launched by Western European Empires and their ongoing CANZUS colonies against a WW1 and WW2 ally, largely for not adopting the same Eurocentric economic system as Western Europe (which Western Europe+CANZUS wanted to export globally), kept people like Putin in power and put people like Netanyahu in power.

The Balfour Declaration (2 November 1917), and Westphalian state-building models more broadly, put a target on Ashkenazi Jews living in Europe that inevitably led to the Shoah.

There really is nothing interesting or unique about these individuals, or what they are doing today. They only serve as a distraction against changing the underlying identity, values, cultures, and systems of the most rogue Westphalian institutions. In my mind we need to be looking strongly at the founding identity and values of the 5 UN members that participate with the Western Europe and Other Group (WEOG) that share no border with any part of Western Europe: Canada, Australia, New Zealand, United States, Israel. These are all Western European style governments occupying lands on other continents, and have no real connection with their geographic relations (within those lands within Indigenous nationalities, or with neighbouring lands).

However,

I suspect David Graham will be correct. One day the term ‘Magas’ will be used in the same manner as the “Nazi” movement that inspires them. The term “Nazi” has been used since WW2 for every belligerent to point away from themselves to some “other” they have declared gone, avoiding any exploration of the underlying systems and ideologies that made WW2 – as well as the Shoah – inevitable due to activities carried out by “Allies” as part of WW1 and its aftermath.

Some individuals will be blamed and/or die, and the systemic cycles will continue…

Situatedness (2026) Russell McOrmond · Oct 11 If you are looking for another English language blog that centers European thinking and thinkers, I’m not the author you are looking for. Read full story

When Western-European-derived identity clouds truth Russell McOrmond · Jun 7 I may live under Western European institutions and be of Western European descent, but that doesn't require it be part of my identity having never lived in Western Europe. Read full story