Russell's Lifelong Learning

Russell's Lifelong Learning

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Mike Oppenheim's avatar
Mike Oppenheim
11h

Among the many lies that President Trump told on the campaign trail in 2016, one of them was that he was going to do exactly what you asked in the last two paragraphs of this essay. I knew he was lying at the time, but it was still nice to hear someone say this on national television. This was another great one.

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Russell McOrmond's avatar
Russell McOrmond
1d

The following is an earlier comment I wrote to the origional article. The article stuck in my mind over the next day, and led to this article.

https://theamericanrefugee.substack.com/p/when-identity-clouds-truth/comment/271580492

Thanks so much to Canadian Returnee for being a constant source of learning and inspiration.

****

I understand that the UN WEOG members that don't even share a border with Western Europe market themselves as "free societies", but I'm curious how many people have interrogated that terminology?

How is the word "freedom" defined in this context?

As someone who has lived under the systems of Canada my entire life (born on this continent), deeply embedded in Western European worldviews (Primarily British and French Empires), I have come to understand "freedom from responsibility" as being the primary form of "freedom" being protected.

Not everyone shares these definitions. For as long as I can remember I have wondered why the USA gets away with claiming its executive branch is the "leader of the Free World", when I've not been convinced the settler-colonial institutions of the USA are even part of the Free World.

I think people living on this continent (not Europe or Asia) should learn more about the 5 members of UN's WEOG that don't even share a border with Western Europe before they try to make comparisons with other governments.

Here is one journalist trying to expose some basic truths about the systems of Canada, and its treatment of peoples not only within the geography these systems claim jurisdiction to but in other regions as well.

https://indigenousinsider.substack.com/

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