I feel I have to say something any time I mention Zionism, given the constant abuse of the IHRA definition of Antisemitism and other material as Zionist propaganda. I thought I should make a post that I can reference for clarity on the context of how I am using that term.

Prevailing world religions map ( Wikimedia )

The conflation of Judaism, Zionism, and the specific policies of any modern (1948+) Government of Israel is extremely dangerous to Jewish peoples (plural - it is not a monolythic ethnicity and/or religion)!

“Two groups conflate Zionism and Judaism. Zionists, who want to legitimize Zionism by pretending it is Judaism; and antisemites, who want to de-legitimize Judaism by pretending it is Zionism.” - Yaakov Shapiro, an anti-Zionist Orthodox rabbi.

It is the Anglosphere (UK+CANZUS= England, Wales, Scotland, Northern Ireland, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, United States) and Christian Zionists (there are more Evangelical Christians within the USA than there are Jewish people globally) that helped create and continue to protect (from accountability that would apply to a regular UN member state) the Government of Israel. This started with the British Empire’s Balfour Declaration of 1917, which included American Empire support, and has continued to this day.

These groups are not supporting the Government of Israel for pro-Jewish reasons.

To this day we see people claiming that it is the Government of Israel that is influencing USA, Canadian, and other Anglosphere foreign policy (and the policy of other Western European governments). This sounds dangerously close to the antisemitic claim that “Jews” are controlling the world, when in fact Jewish people are still under constant threat by Christians (Supersucessionism) and other groups (some of the same groups that support Zionism for anti-Jewish reasons).

The policy of Canada towards refugees from the Shoah was “None Is Too Many”, and is consistent with Christian Zionism. Canada’s blind support for Zionism and the Government of Israel is not a reversal of policies surrounding the Shoah.

The fact that 80% of the global population of Jewish people are in two Zionist countries (USA and Israel) makes Jewish people less safe today than they have ever been.

