If you are looking for another English language blog that centers European thinking and thinkers, I’m not the author you are looking for.

I’m not interested in the ongoing mainstream debates focused around the ideologies and personalities of Immanuel Kant, Karl Marx, Friedrich Engels, John Locke, or Adam Smith.

I’m not here to debate or change your mind.

I participate in social media to find Worldview kin. There are many of us out there with similar worldviews, but mainstream political discussions (especially within the Anglosphere) dominate and make it hard for us to find each other.

See also: Who Am I?

Selfie during the Canadian Tulip Festival in Ottawa, May 2025

Each time I write a note or an article on social media, I feel I need to explain where I am situated in order to avoid some extremely common angry responses.

Situatedness - Wiktionary (accessed October 2026) (sociology) Embeddedness in a culture.

See also: Worldview, which goes beyond what the general public thinks of as culture.

I am a settler Canadian of Scottish, Irish and French descent. While I am of European descent, I (and my recent ancestors for a few generations) have never lived in Europe.

I was Assigned Canadian At Birth (also Assigned Male At Birth), and while I retain that citizenship for paperwork purposes (in order to not become stateless), the institutions of Canada are not part of my identity.

I was born in Sudbury, and moved to Ottawa when I was 19, and have lived here ever since. This is all within the lands of the Anishinaabe peoples, in the Great Lakes region of what some call North America.

While the institutions of Canada are Eurocentric, that does not require that I be Eurocentric.

Given the lands that have sustained me, as I learned about worldviews and compared to my own views, I figured out that I am a decolonial thinker who has many aspects of my worldviews that more closely match those of domestic nationalities than the settler-colonial worldviews of the institutions of Canada.

I mentioned some of the most common European (primarily Western) thinkers who dominate Eurocentric debates.

I see all of these as thinkers narrowly within specific ideologies that are not part of my worldviews: Enlightenment Thinking (a narrow response to Eurocentric feudalism, not something universal), Anthropocentrism (Human-Centred), Androcentrism (Male-Centred), Individualism/Universalism (One Truth for All, applied at the individual or species level).

If you find any of the above offensive, then just skip this blog (or me as an author generally), as you will likely not like what I have to share. You don’t have to agree with me, and I welcome open discussion, but if your goal is to prove someone “wrong” simply for not being within the same worldviews, then do that on your own blog/etc.