Russell's Lifelong Learning

Russell McOrmond's avatar
Russell McOrmond
11h

One of the things I realized in these conversations about "intent" to commit genocide (Dolus specialis) is that far too many people believe simplistic fictional stories (books, TV, movies) where the bad-guys regularly recognize that they are the bad-guys.

In the complexity of the real-world, those engaging in or endorsing the most horrific of acts (genocide, crimes against humanity, etc) often think of themselves in some way as heroes.

If intent requires that the perpetrating institutions knew that what was being done was wrong, these most horrific of crimes could never be recognized as existing.

