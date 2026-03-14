Russell's Lifelong Learning

Russell's Lifelong Learning

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Mike Oppenheim's avatar
Mike Oppenheim
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This was incredible! I agree with every word you said and it’s so helpful to have someone like you writing this and helping me understand a lot of what’s going on. Thank you!

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