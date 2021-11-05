I am recommending a video discussing music theory, but I feel it should have a bit more Canadian context.



Remember the controversy when Kellie Leitch suggested having a screening of new immigrants for "Canadian Values"? Some provinces and the federal government have related screening, so the suggestion being controversial is subjective.



While conceived of during the Brian Mulroney government, and formalized during the short Kim Campbell government, the Department of Canadian Heritage was fully formed during the Jean Chrétien government. The department's first Minister was Sheila Copps (1996-2003).



The following is an excerpt from the Department of Canadian Heritage Act.

4 (1) The powers, duties and functions of the Minister extend to and include all matters over which Parliament has jurisdiction, not by law assigned to any other department, board or agency of the Government of Canada, relating to Canadian identity and values, cultural development and heritage. (emphasis added)

While it shouldn't need saying, this continent isn't part of Europe. And yet it is two European languages and cultures (English and French) that are the primary focus of the Heritage Act, department, and parliamentary committee. That bi-colonialism is also core to the so-called "Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms", imposed during the P.E. Trudeau era.





Let's think about "Music Theory".





