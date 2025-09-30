Russell's Lifelong Learning

Russell's Lifelong Learning

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Russell McOrmond's avatar
Russell McOrmond
Sep 30

"What do Princess Diana, Mother Teresa, and Canadian ​​Indian Residential Schools have in common? They all died in 1997. No, that’s not a typo; the last Residential School (Kivalliq Hall in Rankin Inlet, Nunavut) shut down the same year Titanic hit theatres. That means the government continued to commit genocide in front of our eyes for more than a decade after we had access to cellphones and the internet."

https://payyourrent.ca/the-complete-truth-before-reconciliation/

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Russell McOrmond
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture