Russell's Lifelong Learning

Russell's Lifelong Learning

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mike Oppenheim's avatar
Mike Oppenheim
7d

This is one of my favorite things you've written. I really enjoyed it. Keep up the great work! If I may be so bold, I'd to ask you to put just a little bit more of your own opinions into these because I really enjoy the way you think but even more so the way you articulate it.

Reply
Share
2 replies by Russell McOrmond and others
Russell McOrmond's avatar
Russell McOrmond
Sep 11Edited

A cut from: https://substack.com/@russellmcormond/note/c-334947885

****

You said: "My political outlook is grounded in what I consider the fundamental values of the Western liberal tradition: individual liberty, equality before the law, freedom of speech and religion, private property, democratic government, and the rights of the individual."

This is not the way I see the world. It is contrary to my conceptualization of “human nature”, “world history”, personal lived experiences, etc, etc.

This is not the way I see the world. It is contrary to my conceptualization of “human nature”, “world history”, personal lived experiences, etc, etc.

* I don’t support individualism. I understand why individualism was superficially seen as a “solution” from within the context of Monarchy (primarily European Christian Monarchies, and the devine right of kings), but that history isn’t the history of the world.

* I support relational sovereignty, not “equality before the law” (foreign law that privileges foreign ideologies) within Westphalian exclusive governance over geographical regions.

* Like I don’t multiculturalism actually exists, I don’t believe alleged “freedom of speech and religion” actually ever exist. I’ve referenced the concept of “Boutique Multiculturalism” and the rebranding of Protestant Christianity to “secularism” already.

* I recognize that contemporary Lockean property is built upon Anthropocentrism, which I don’t subscribe to. Roman property, which inspired Christian property and later Western/Lockean property, was even worse (Pater familias - the oldest living male head of the household—legally owned all family property and held absolute authority over everyone in the family.)

* I wrote about how I don’t consider “Canada” to be a democracy, and that applies to many western so-called “democratic governments”. In the case of the USA, the founding fathers added features to the USAs governance institutions based on their fear that democracy might break out.

https://r.flora.ca/p/canadian-democracy

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Russell McOrmond · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture