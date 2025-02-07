Welcome to this new blog: r.flora.ca , which is also redirected from flora.ca.

I started using flora.ottawa.on.ca as a domain in the mid 1990’s. When it become complicated to use the city-based domains in the late 1990’s I moved everything to flora.ca.

Why are there so many articles already if this is a new blog?

I have imported my old blogspot blog into this one, and will gradually go through and do some cleanup given there are broken images and links in older articles.

If you are new to who I am, I have added some of the basics in the “about” page.