Shomi has announced they are shutting down as of November 30. I just signed up for the trial period in order to do a technology review, but I was never interested in the programming. I assumed that being offered by another BDU it would be just like Bell's CraveTV which never even attempted to be competitive with Netflix.



A Canadian Press story offers the all too familiar perspective from the industry, which is the claim that Bell and Rogers were trying to play catch-up with Netflix. The reality is that while Netflix is intended to be a replacement of broadcast, CraveTV is only an add-on to broadcast and doesn't offer a comparable service.



I continue to look forward to real competition for Netflix, but don't expect to see it from a broadcaster or a BDU.



