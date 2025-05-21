I received a notification about: Protesting is Our Charter Right: Tell your Ontario MPP to Stop Bill 16.

I live in the Ontario district of Ottawa South (even though I’m now federally in Ottawa Center), and the sponsor of this bill is my MPP. (Text of bill)

Rather than using the site, I sent my own message directly. I don’t expect to be heard, as the Anglosphere generally grants rights without responsibilities to religious institutions, partly to ensure there can be no critique of the control that Christianity and Christian ideology (including Christian Zionism, Doctrine of Discovery, etc) has over Anglosphere governments.

Subject: Ontario Ottawa South constituent OPPOSED to Bill 16

John Fraser, MPP for Ottawa South

While I understand if this were a bill to disallow protesting around public schools or hospitals, it is wrong to claim that "freedom of religion" should mean "freedom from responsibility".

Religious groups have already been granted too much freedom to harass other peoples, denying their involvement (and sometimes direct funding) of genocides, and many other harmful activities.

The separation of Church and State has been misunderstood in the Anglosphere as a requirement for the state to never interfere with religion, when it should always have been understood as a need to protect the State from the Church given it is the Church that has been the primary aggressor throughout western history.

Russell McOrmond

K1V 2B7