Russell's Lifelong Learning

Russell's Lifelong Learning

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Calandra Mulder's avatar
Calandra Mulder
3h

I do have a copy, purchased after attending a "mandatory" workshop on *nonviolent communication* over a decade ago at a rural Buddhist retreat centre where I was "living, working, and practicing" at the time (for nine rather increasingly chaotic months).

The whole (essentially full-immersion experience -- for me, particularly, as I rarely left the centre at all [and tended not to socialize outside of the actual programs we ran, which already minimized opportunities for social interactions -- and which I literally just realized was part of the allure]) was incredibly intense and became quite volatile as several residential staff and volunteers had interpersonal conflict (with some full-blown breakdowns) that quickly escalated from verbal into physical aggression and altercations (and ultimately exaggerated allegations of attempted murder) and *eventually* resulted in community meetings and the workshop previously mentioned, conducted by a mediator who was brought in from the larger buddhist community. [Some folks also withdrew at times, isolated in their respective quarters to self-medicate with alcohol to the point that they needed to be sent to detox at a nearby hospital out of concern for their safety.]

I have another book on the subject by the same author, purchased at the same time -- in all honesty, I've never finished reading either of them. (I opted instead to gradually ease myself out of my open-ended commitment and quietly returned to the city and a somewhat more balanced lifestyle.)

"Do no harm" is a fine aspiration, trickier in practice, and yes, "one size" does not fit all was my conclusion.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Russell McOrmond
Calandra Mulder's avatar
Calandra Mulder
5m

I formally converted to Tibetan Buddhism, which has some significant differences from other streams of buddhism. I've been interested in organized religion, spiritual belief systems, and cults and have explored several over more than five decades now, some more intensively than others. That particular "land centre" (used primarily for retreats usually lasting anywhere from a weekend to several weeks each, sometimes with two or more different ones running concurrently or overlapping) is part of Shambhala International, which includes three others, and numerous city centers in various parts of the world [including ones in Canada -- Halifax, Montreal, Ottawa, Toronto, and Vancouver leap to mind] as well as the monastery in Cape Breton, NS, called Gampo Abbey]. There have been several significant scandals in that community over the decades since it was established in North America decades ago. Spirituality is one of my lifelong special interests, essentially, perhaps extending over many lifetimes [for those of us who, like me, find reincarnation credible.] Although I only recently came to self-diagnose as on the "Spectrum", it sure offers some insight into the fascination which led me to do some deep dives into several diverse cults, fitting in no better or worse than in various other segments of society. Thanks for your reply.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Russell McOrmond
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture