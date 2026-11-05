Russell's Lifelong Learning

Russell's Lifelong Learning

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Russell McOrmond
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Soon after posting this I read an email from TVO about a series they are doing a second season of:

"Crip Trip follows quadruple amputee Daniel and his reluctant caregiver Frederick, as they hit the road in a barely functioning RV, trying to keep Daniel out of a long-term care home by turning him into a working TV director. From junkyard photo shoots and Indigenous powwows to American art scenes, darkroom disasters, and stand-up comedy, the duo navigates the brutal realities of disability, art, and survival on the road. Along the way, they protest, pitch shows, and nearly kill each other as broken equipment, blown opportunities, and burned-out friendships threaten to derail their mission. It’s a punk-rock road trip for justice—with no plan, no brakes, and no limbs."

https://www.tvo.org/programs/crip-trip

****

It is also on YouTube

Season 1:

https://www.youtube.com/show/VLPLgBne2KTlDUwe90PT20Scj3CjBVMWEpQP?sbp=QAE%253D

Season 2:

https://www.youtube.com/show/VLPLRPCunsRuW04?sbp=QAE%253D

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