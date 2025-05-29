After I have done any public speaking, I regularly play back everything in my head as a harsh critic: did I say too much, did I convey any message successfully, did I miss something, did I say anything offensive?

Instead of that, this time I want to express thanks to Jesse and Mike for setting this up so the three of us can chat together. It was only moments before the record button was being pressed that I learned that Mike would be joining us. This was very uplifting at this moment in my life.

Two years ago in May I was thrown into Autistic Burnout because of a scenario where I felt everything I was as a person was being rejected at my place of work. I had medical issues (Lyme disease) which impacted my neurotype (Autism) in a way that I needed support, but was instead being increasingly reprimanded for not being able to perform “normal” in a hyper-hierarchical and siloed work environment.

While I had no name for it in the past, I have since learned I have Rejection Sensitive Dysphoria (RSD) - a common co-occuring condition for Autistic people.

My inability to mask due to the ongoing impacts of Lyme disease and Autistic Burnout, and my special interests in more complex philosophical/political issues, has made other relationships complex as well. There are long-term friendships that have needed to be paused (hopefully only paused and not ended…).

While I learn from many people who share content online, most of these interactions are one-way where I’m learning from them but they don’t really know me. I’m more of a fan than an online friend.

Connecting with Jesse and Mike online, they both exposed me to new ideas as well as showed an interest in what I was learning and wanting to share. I’m looking forward to more interactions in the future.

