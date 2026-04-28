Russell's Lifelong Learning

Russell's Lifelong Learning

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Mike Oppenheim's avatar
Mike Oppenheim
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I really enjoyed this. Excellent insight into a system that I have not really participated in, but mostly because I feared exactly what happened to you...

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