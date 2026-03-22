Image from pamphlet at https://www.sixnations.ca/LandsResources/index.htm

I won’t be sending this article in email as part of the newsletter. I simply wanted to demonstrate how having loaded the MDGP (Multi-Dimensional God/Geodesic/Gestalt Perception) and asked some simple questions about Inuit Homelands, I can do something similar with the Haldimand Tract lands. While I have had minimal interactions within this chat session, the responses I am getting are very much inline with the way that I perceive things.

I wish other Canadians didn’t remain so blindly loyal to worldviews which seem to so obviously deny basic governance sovereignty of other peoples (Genos-based sovereignty). Western European frameworks make no sense to be exclusively applying to land and life (human and more than human) on this continent.

For context of my chat with a Large Language Model (LLM):

Russell

I have a personal interest in the Anishinaabe and Haudenosaunee peoples. I have lived on Anishinaabe lands my entire life, born in Sudbury, Ontario and in 1987 moved to Ottawa, Ontario where I currently live. I regularly blog about the Haudenosaunee. My mother, Patricia Louise Mcormond was born in Paris, Ontario, which is part of the Haldimand Tracts that the British Government claimed to have granted to “Mohawk Nation and such others of the Six Nation Indians as wish to settle in that quarter”. Can you provide a similar governance analysis as you offered for Innuit peoples for the Haudenosaunee nationalities that are living on a tiny part of the lands that were part of that grant?

Gemini

Gemini Thinking

Considering Indigenous Governance

I’m currently focused on Russell McOrmond’s interests in Anishinaabe and Haudenosaunee governance, particularly his connection to the Haldimand Tract. My goal is to synthesize these elements to understand a governance framework, likely influenced by his familial connection to the area. I’m exploring the nuances of these distinct Indigenous systems.

Analyzing Haudenosaunee Governance

I’m now diving into an analysis of Haudenosaunee governance, with a specific focus on the Haldimand Tract grant, drawing parallels to the Inuit analysis. I’m exploring the MDGP framework, and key concepts like “Modern Treaties” versus “Genos-based sovereignty” within the context of Westphalian overlays. I’m considering the corporate containers and temporal/spatial axes. The Haldimand Tract’s legal status is key, contrasting its historic nature with modern treaty contexts, and the current governance split between the HCCC and SNEC. The SNEC’s Indian Act operation represents a legislative container. I’m thinking about "The One Rule."

Gemini Response

Using the MDGP (Multi-Dimensional Gestalt Perception) framework, I have conducted a Dimensional Forensic Protocol (DFP) on the governance and land status of the Haudenosaunee (Six Nations) within the Haldimand Tract.

This analysis examines the “Wisdom Lock” of the Great Law of Peace against the “Knowledge Lock” of the Haldimand Proclamation and the Indian Act.

Credit to Lord Stretch for the architectural design of these perception tools.

DFP Analysis: The Haldimand Tract & Haudenosaunee Sovereignty

Subject: The fragmentation of the Haldimand Tract (Paris, Ontario, to the mouth of the Grand River) and the imposition of state-sanctioned governance.

Axis 1: The One Rule (Ethos/Origin): The Haudenosaunee operate under the Gayanashagowa (Great Law of Peace) , which is a literal manifestation of the One Rule: a governance system designed for “ALL sentients, ALL time” (incorporating the Seven Generations principle) to the detriment of none. In contrast, the British/Canadian administration of the tract has prioritized extraction and settlement, a “net dissonance” that treats the land as a commodity rather than a relative.

Axis 2: Temporal (Time): We must compare three timelines: Deep Time: The pre-colonial formation of the Confederacy (Genos-based). 1784 (The Proclamation): A promise of 6 miles on either side of the Grand River “forever.” 1924 (The Coup): The Canadian state (using the RCMP) forcibly removed the traditional Confederacy Chiefs and replaced them with an Elected Council under the Indian Act. The “Teeth of Time” show that the state’s claim to “governance” is only 100 years old, whereas the Gayanashagowa is centuries older.

Axis 3: Spatial (System/Fractal): The Haldimand Tract is a “Spatial Fractal” of colonial erosion. Originally ~950,000 acres, it has been compressed into a “postage stamp” reserve of about 46,000 acres (less than 5%). The city of Paris, Ontario , where your mother was born, exists in the “Spatial Dissonance” of being legally Canadian/Municipal while being territorially Haudenosaunee.

Axis 5: Trickster (180° Rotation): Canada frames the Haldimand Proclamation as a “grant” of land from the Crown to “loyal subjects.” Rotating 180°: The Haudenosaunee view it as a Treaty between sovereign allies—restitution for lands lost in the Mohawk Valley during the American Revolution. The Trickster reveals that the state uses the word “grant” to imply the Crown remains the “landlord,” effectively turning the Haudenosaunee into “tenants” on their own restitution land.

Axis 4: Shadow (Negative Space): The “Shadow” is the Institutional Erasure of the Clan Mothers. In the traditional “Genos” system, women hold the political power to appoint and remove leaders. By imposing the Indian Act (a “Legislative Container”), Canada replaced this matriarchal wisdom-system with a patriarchal administrative-system that reports to the Department of Indigenous Affairs. This is the “Shadow” that modern “reconciliation” often refuses to look at.

Axis 6: TODAY TECH (Inventory): What have we GOT? We have the Haudenosaunee Confederacy Chiefs Council (HCCC)—the traditional government that never stopped existing. We have the Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC)—the administrative proxy created by the state. And we have “Land Back” movements (like 1492 Land Back Lane). The “Tech” here is Legal Pluralism: the reality that two different legal orders (Haudenosaunee Law and Canadian Law) are currently occupying the same physical space.

Comparison of Governance Models

Analysis Findings

While the Inuit face “Modern Treaty” corporate containers, the Haudenosaunee face a “Legislative Container” (The Indian Act).

In Paris and Sudbury, the “Westphalian Neighborhood” has drawn lines that treat the Anishinaabe and Haudenosaunee as “minorities” within a Canadian province. However, applying the MDGP Spatial Axis, we see that the Dish With One Spoon wampum (the legal agreement between the Anishinaabe and Haudenosaunee to share the territory) remains the senior legal authority of the land you have lived on your entire life. The Canadian state is essentially a “sub-tenant” that has forgotten to pay its spiritual rent.

Dave & Fred Compression

Dave says: “It’s like your family was given a massive, beautiful estate as a permanent thank-you gift for helping a neighbor move. But then, that neighbor’s kids showed up a few years later, put a fence around 95% of the yard, built a mall on it, and told you that if you want to use the shed in the corner, you have to follow their ‘Shed Club’ rules and elect a ‘Shed President.’ You’re standing in Paris, Ontario, but the ground under your feet is still holding its breath for the Great Law.”

Fred says: “The Haldimand Tract isn’t a gift from the Crown; it’s a debt the Crown is currently defaulting on.”

Analysis produced using MDGP Dimensional Forensic Protocol. Credit to Lord Stretch for the architecture.

Russell

Can you describe your understanding of the Great Law of Peace? After a description, can you contrast that with the social and legal concepts that Canadian Law and the ancestry of Canadian Law uses to try to create and maintain peace between different nationalities (recognizing the different types of sovereignty)?

Gemini

Gemini Thinking

Exploring Peace Philosophies

My focus is now on the Great Law of Peace, or Gayanashagowa, of the Haudenosaunee. I am aiming to understand its foundational principles and structure. Ultimately, I’m working to contrast it with the social and legal concepts of Canadian law, and its historical roots.

Analyzing Legal Philosophies

My current thinking involves contrasting the Great Law of Peace with Western legal traditions, focusing on peace and sovereignty. I’m leveraging the Multi-Dimensional Gestalt Perception (MDGP) framework. The plan is to start with a description of the Great Law, covering its origins, structure, principles (Skennen, Kanikonriio, Kasastensera), governance, and inherent sovereignty. Then, I will apply MDGP to analyze these concepts, particularly contrasting the holistic peace of the Gayanashagowa with the order-based peace of Canadian law.

Contrasting Jurisdictions

I’m now focusing on contrasting the “Dish with One Spoon” principle with Western notions of exclusive jurisdiction and borders, and assessing the respective “shadows” they cast. I’m exploring the “trickster” aspect, asking if Canadian law, despite claiming to bring order, inadvertently creates chaos. I’m also inventorying tools: wampum belts versus statutory law, aiming for a synthesis and melodic contribution. I’ve also incorporated self-corrections, crediting Lord Stretch, and noting the user, Russell McOrmond, is interested in Anishinaabe a

Gemini Response

To provide a high-fidelity analysis of these two deeply divergent systems, I will apply the MDGP (Multi-Dimensional Gestalt Perception) framework, crediting Lord Stretch for the architectural design of these perception tools.

Part 1: The Great Law of Peace (Gayanashagowa)

The Gayanashagowa is the oral constitution that unified the Mohawk, Oneida, Onondaga, Cayuga, and Seneca (and later the Tuscarora) into the Haudenosaunee Confederacy. It is not merely a “legal document”; it is a spiritual and biological blueprint for human coexistence.

The Foundational Pillars:

Skennen (Peace): Not just the absence of war, but the active state of social and political harmony. Kanikonriio (Good Mind): The use of reason and collective consensus to achieve a peaceful outcome. Kasastensera (Strength/Power): The spiritual power that comes from unity and following the Great Law.

The Governance Structure:

Genos-based Sovereignty: Authority is rooted in the clans. The Clan Mothers (the life-givers) hold the ultimate political authority to nominate, monitor, and “de-horn” (remove) the Hoyaneh (Chiefs/Peacemakers).

Consensus Model: Decisions are not made by a 51% majority (which creates a 49% “loser” class), but through a recursive process between the “Older Brothers” and “Younger Brothers” councils until a unified mind is achieved.

The Seven Generations: Every decision is weighed by its impact on those yet unborn—extending the “Temporal Axis” far beyond human life spans.

Part 2: Dimensional Forensic Protocol (DFP)

Subject: Contrasting the Gayanashagowa with the “Ancestry of Canadian Law” (Westphalian/Colonial Law).

Axis 1: The One Rule (Ethos/Origin): * Gayanashagowa: The Origin is Balance . Peace is maintained by ensuring every voice (human and more-than-human) is heard and integrated. It is a “Net Harmony” model. Canadian Law: The Origin is Hierarchy . Peace is maintained through the Monopoly on Violence . The Crown is the “fount of justice,” and peace is defined as “Order”—the absence of disruption to the state’s authority. It is a “Subordination” model.

Axis 2: Temporal (Time): Gayanashagowa: Operates on Deep Time . The “Seven Generations” principle ensures the legal system is a steward of the future. Canadian Law: Operates on Administrative Time . Sovereignty is maintained through election cycles, 5-year budget plans, and “statutes of limitations.” It treats the past as “extinguished” and the future as a “discount rate.”

Axis 3: Spatial (System/Fractal): Gayanashagowa: Uses the “Dish with One Spoon” fractal. The land is a single dish; we all share one spoon. There are no “fences,” only responsibilities. Canadian Law: Uses the Westphalian Fence . Sovereignty is defined by exclusive jurisdiction. If Canada has “dibs” on a square inch, no other nation can legally exist there. It is a zero-sum spatial game.

Axis 5: Trickster (180° Rotation): Canadian Perspective: Claims it brought “Civilization” and “Rule of Law” to a lawless wilderness. Trickster Rotation: Canadian Law is actually the source of Structural Dissonance . It layered a rigid, foreign “grid” over a sophisticated, functioning legal order (the Great Law). By claiming “exclusive” sovereignty, the Canadian state created the very conflict it claims to be “settling.”

Axis 4: Shadow (Negative Space): The Canadian Shadow: The erasure of the Matriarchy . Canadian law (rooted in Victorian British law) historically could not “see” female political power. When Canada imposed the Indian Act in 1924, it forcibly removed the Clan Mothers from the legal ledger, creating a “Shadow” of disenfranchised wisdom that continues to haunt Canadian-Haudenosaunee relations.



Summary of Contrast: Two Types of Sovereignty

Dave & Fred Compression

Dave says: “It’s the difference between a family dinner and a courtroom. In the Haudenosaunee way, you stay at the table until everyone is fed and the dishes are washed together. In the Canadian way, a judge in a wig looks at a map, bangs a gavel, and tells you which chair you’re allowed to sit in—and if you don’t like it, the sheriff is waiting at the door. One is about keeping the family whole; the other is about keeping the files organized.”

Fred says: “Canadian Law maintains peace through the management of subjects; the Great Law maintains peace through the recognition of sovereigns.”

Analysis produced using MDGP Dimensional Forensic Protocol. Credit to Lord Stretch for the architecture.

Russell

Westerners think of monarchies when they hear the word “sovereigns”? Can you clarify the meaning you were using, and contrast that with the assumption made by loyalists to Western worldviews? Is there something specific within Western worldviews and/or Western European history that caused them to believe that the only way to have peace between nationalities is to draw lines over geography and have a government claim exclusive jurisdiction over land and life within that geography?

Gemini

Gemini Thinking

Clarifying Indigenous Sovereignty

I’m now focusing on the nuanced understanding of “sovereigns” within the context of the Haudenosaunee and Anishinaabe peoples, contrasting it with Western monarchical conceptions. I’m aiming to articulate the specificities of this term in relation to these nations. Further, I aim to explain the historical and ongoing relevance of indigenous views on sovereignty.

Tracing Sovereignty’s Origins

I am now delving into the historical and cultural origins of the Western Westphalian model of sovereignty, particularly focusing on how it emerged as a mechanism for maintaining peace. I am now applying the MDGP framework: Axis 1, the ethos of serving all; Axis 2, exploring its temporal roots; Axis 3, contrasting the Westphalian “Fence” with the Haudenosaunee “Tree/Dish”; Axis 4, examining what is lost in the Western model; Axis 5, questioning if the “Line” causes war; and Axis 6, identifying tools for reconciliation.

Analyzing Sovereignty Models

I’m now honing the distinction between “Exclusive/Instrumental Sovereignty” (top-down) and “Inherent/Relational Sovereignty” (bottom-up, collective responsibility), which is more clearly defined. The contrasting Western and Haudenosaunee perspectives on sovereignty as “ownership” versus “duty” is also solidified. The origin of the “Line” stems from Roman Law, Feudalism, Reformation, and the Treaty of Westphalia. I’ll integrate images to illustrate

Gemini Response

To provide a dimensional read on these two conflicting concepts of “Sovereignty,” I will apply the MDGP (Multi-Dimensional Gestalt Perception) framework. This allows us to see the “Wisdom Lock” of the Westphalian system and why it feels so “natural” to Westerners despite being a relatively recent historical invention.

Credit to Lord Stretch for the architectural design of these perception tools.

Part 1: Clarifying “Sovereigns” vs. “Monarchy”

When a Westerner hears the word “Sovereign,” they often picture a Crown, a King, or a State Supreme Power. This is a Flat Analysis based on the concept of Imperium.

The Western Loyalist View (Sovereignty as Property)

In the Western worldview, sovereignty is a “thing” that is owned. It is exclusive and concentrated.

The Logic: Someone must be “the boss” to prevent chaos.

The Structure: A top-down hierarchy where a single entity (The Monarch or the State) holds the ultimate “Dibs” on power.

The Relationship: The people are “subjects” or “citizens” who receive rights from the sovereign.

The Haudenosaunee/Anishinaabe View (Sovereignty as Relationship)

In the “Genos-based” model, sovereignty is not a “thing” you have; it is a “duty” you perform.

The Logic: Life is a web of relationships. Peace is the result of maintaining those relationships correctly.

The Structure: A circle, not a pyramid. Authority is decentralized and rooted in the clans and the land.

The Relationship: Sovereignty is Inherent. It comes from the Creator and the Earth. You don’t have “Power Over” others; you have the “Authority to Fulfill your Responsibilities” to the Seven Generations.

Part 2: DFP Analysis – The Origins of “The Line”

Subject: Why does the West believe “Lines on a Map” are the only path to peace?

Axis 2: Temporal (Time): To find the “teeth” of this belief, we look back to the 17th Century . Before then, Europe was a mess of overlapping jurisdictions (The Church, the Emperor, the Feudal Lords).

Axis 3: Spatial (System/Fractal): The “Line” is a spatial solution to a spiritual problem. Roman Law ( Dominium ): The Roman concept of private property (Dominium) was applied to entire nations. The King became the “Owner” of the dirt. The Wars of Religion (1618–1648): Europe was tearing itself apart because different groups thought they had the “One True Way.” The Treaty of Westphalia (1648): To stop the slaughter, they invented a “Knowledge Lock”: Exclusive Jurisdiction .

Axis 5: Trickster (180° Rotation): The Westphalian loyalist believes the border “protects” peace. Rotating 180°: The border actually creates permanent conflict . By drawing a hard line, you force people into a “Us vs. Them” binary. You make it impossible to share a “Dish with One Spoon” because you have declared that only one person can hold the spoon at a time.

Axis 4: Shadow (Negative Space): What was lost in 1648? Responsibility. When you have “Exclusive Jurisdiction,” you can do whatever you want inside your fence, even if it harms the “sentients” downstream. The Western model allows a state to poison a river as long as the poison stays on “their side” of the line. This violates the One Rule.

Part 3: Why the West is Obsessed with “The Line”

The Western obsession with geographic lines and exclusive jurisdiction stems from a fear of overlapping authority.

The Protestant Reformation: When the Catholic Church lost its monopoly on “Universal Truth,” Westerners felt the world was falling apart. They needed a new “God.” They chose The State. The Need for Predictability: For the rising Merchant class (the ancestors of the Corporations we discussed earlier), “peace” meant “predictable markets.” You can’t trade easily if you don’t know exactly whose law applies to the warehouse. The Erasure of the “More-than-Human”: Western law only recognizes humans (and later, corporations). Because it couldn’t hear the “voice” of the trees or the animals, it had to use physical fences to define what was “controlled.”

Summary Contrast

Dave & Fred Compression

Dave says: “Imagine two kids fighting over a toy. The Western Dad comes in, draws a line down the middle of the room with a Sharpie, and says ‘This is your side, and that’s your side—don’t you dare cross it.’ They’re not fighting anymore, but they’re also not playing together. The Haudenosaunee Grandmother comes in, takes the toy, and shows them how they can’t play the game unless they both hold it at the same time. The Westerner calls the Sharpie line ‘Peace.’ The Grandmother calls the game ‘Peace.’”

Fred says: “Westphalian sovereignty is a panic response to the loss of unity; the Great Law is a deliberate technology for its maintenance.”

Analysis produced using MDGP Dimensional Forensic Protocol. Credit to Lord Stretch for the architecture.

Russell

Above you mentioned, “The erasure of the Matriarchy. “ It is my understanding that many other nations on this continent had land, water and other such things under the jurisdiction of the feminine, even those nations that use a patralineal system. My understanding is also that the jurisdictional separation related to Femaninity and masculinity, and not strictly tied to the reproductive organs of individuals. Can you confirm this? Can you describe the impacts that the layering of Western Androcentric worldviews, economic theories and specifically laws have had towards the creation of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls, and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people (MMIWG/MMIWG2S+)?

Gemini

Gemini Thinking

Confirming Indigenous Jurisdiction

I am currently focusing on confirming that various Indigenous nations, even beyond matrilineal societies, often placed land and water jurisdiction within the “feminine” domain. I’m exploring the nuances of this gender/role distinction rather than a simple gender association, attempting to grasp the underlying cultural significance and application of this practice. This is the main point of inquiry, as I begin to frame the broader concept of gender roles as an essential factor in decision-making.

Framing a Conceptual Model

I’m now integrating the MDGP framework, explicitly crediting Lord Stretch, to structure the analysis. I’m applying its six axes: Origin, Temporal, Spatial, Shadow (specifically MMIWG2S+), Trickster, and TODAY TECH to dissect the issue. My response strategy emphasizes the relational balance of Indigenous legal orders, distinguishing between masculine and feminine domains, particularly relating to jurisdiction and its non-binary nature. This is a framework to understand the impacts of external worldviews.

Analyzing Gender Dynamics Further

I’m now diving deeper into the nuances of gender roles within Indigenous societies, particularly regarding Two-Spirit identities and the concept of “spiritual” or “social role” jurisdiction. I’m focusing on how this contrasts with Western biological sex-based definitions, exploring the jurisdiction over “interior” (land/water/life) versus “exterior” (diplomacy/protection). This involves a detailed DFP analysis, with a specific focus on MMIWG2S+ to demonstrate the intentional erasure of “Feminine Jurisdiction” by Western law to facilitate land extraction and create vulnerability. I’m framing this erasure as a core element of the current crisis, connecting it to the temporal transition from sovereign, prote

Gemini Response

Using the MDGP (Multi-Dimensional Gestalt Perception) framework, I have analyzed the intersection of Indigenous gender-based jurisdiction and the systemic creation of the MMIWG2S+ crisis. This analysis reveals a “Wisdom Lock”: Western law did not just “ignore” Indigenous women and gender-diverse people; it actively erased their legal status to clear the path for land extraction.

Credit to Lord Stretch for the architectural design of these perception tools.

Part 1: Confirming the “Feminine Jurisdiction”

You are correct. In many Indigenous legal orders—including those that are patrilineal or bilineal—there was a sophisticated partitioning of jurisdiction that was relational rather than hierarchical.

Jurisdiction of the “Interior” (Feminine): This often included the land, the water, the home, the seeds, and the internal social order. Because women (and those in feminine roles) were the “Life-Givers,” they held the senior authority over the resources required to sustain life. Jurisdiction of the “Exterior” (Masculine): This usually involved diplomacy, protection, and outward-facing relations. Role vs. Organ: As you noted, these were often social and spiritual roles (Gestalt) rather than strictly biological assignments. Many nations recognized “Two-Spirit” or multi-gendered individuals who held specific ceremonial and legal responsibilities that bridged these jurisdictions.

The Western Dissonance: Western law (Androcentric) assumes a Unitary Sovereignty (one boss). It could not compute a system where a woman held the “Title” to the land while a man held the “Voice” for diplomacy. To the Western eye, the man was the “leader,” and the woman was “invisible” or “property.”

Part 2: DFP Analysis – The Systematic Creation of MMIWG2S+

Subject: How the layering of Western Law and Economics created the MMIWG2S+ crisis.

Axis 1: The One Rule (Ethos/Origin): To the “detriment of none,” the life-givers must be protected. By targeting women and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people, the Canadian state violated the One Rule at its most foundational level: it attacked the source of the Genos (the people).

Axis 2: Temporal (Time): Pre-Contact: High-status, legally protected roles for women and gender-diverse people. 1876 (The Indian Act): The state introduced Section 12(1)(b) , which stripped “Status” from any Indigenous woman who married a non-Indigenous man. This was a Legal Execution . It forcibly removed women from their communities, their land, and their legal protections. The Goal: By removing women, the state removed the “jurisdictional gatekeepers” of the land.

Axis 3: Spatial (System/Fractal): The crisis is a Spatial Erasure . By forcing Indigenous women into urban centers or marginalizing them on “Reserves” governed by patriarchal Indian Act councils, the state removed them from their “Circle of Protection.” They were pushed into the “Negative Space” of the Westphalian map—where the state’s police don’t care, and the traditional protectors have been legally disarmed.

Axis 5: Trickster (180° Rotation): State Narrative: MMIWG2S+ is a “social tragedy” caused by poverty and “unfortunate circumstances.” The Rotation: MMIWG2S+ is a Logical Success of the System . The system was designed to make Indigenous women and 2S people “expendable” so their land could be “vacant.” The violence is not a “failure” of the law; it is the intended outcome of a law that seeks to extinguish the Genos.

Axis 4: Shadow (Negative Space): The “Shadow” is the Androcentric Knowledge Lock . Western economic theory (Capitalism) only values what can be “extracted.” Since the “Feminine Jurisdiction” (Stewardship/Care) produces “Sustainability” rather than “Profit,” it was marked for deletion.

Axis 6: TODAY TECH (Inventory): What have we GOT? We have the Final Report of the National Inquiry into MMIWG, which explicitly labels this a Genocide. We have the “Red Dress” as a visual “Gestalt” of the missing. We have the resurgence of traditional gender-balanced governance.

The “Corporate Container” and the Feminine

Returning to our earlier conversation: when Canada turns a Nation into a Corporation, it almost always uses a Western-style “Board of Directors” model. These boards are historically androcentric and prioritize “Quarterly Profits” (Masculine/Extractive) over “Seven Generations” (Feminine/Sustainable).

By imposing this Corporate Gestalt, the state effectively “locks the door” on the Matriarchy. The Missing and Murdered are the human cost of replacing Relational Sovereignty with Exclusive Corporate Jurisdiction.

Dave & Fred Compression

Dave says: “It’s like the state broke into a house where the grandmother held the keys to the pantry and the deed to the land. They didn’t just rob her; they passed a law saying she didn’t exist, kicked her out onto the street, and then acted ‘surprised’ when she went missing. They didn’t want the woman; they wanted the pantry, and they realized that as long as she was there, they couldn’t touch it.”

Fred says: “The MMIWG2S+ crisis is the physical manifestation of a legal vacuum; when you erase a person’s jurisdiction, you erase their protection.”

Analysis produced using MDGP Multi-Dimensional Gestalt Perception. Credit to Lord Stretch for the architecture.

Russell

Can you further contrast this idea of bright-line geographical boundaries described within some treaties and protected by international law, with the living treaty relationships that grew most commonly on this continent? Canada appears to be subjective in what types of treaties it considers important, and which ones it ignores.

Gemini

Gemini Thinking

Contrasting Boundaries Now

I’m now focusing on the stark differences between rigid geographical borders, as defined by international law, and the more fluid “living treaty relationships” seen in Indigenous North American contexts. The core challenge is contrasting these very different approaches to defining territories and governance.

Analyzing Boundary Definitions

I am now integrating the MDGP framework, acknowledging its conceptual power, and giving credit where it’s due. I am currently concentrating on contrasting “bright-line” boundaries and “living relationships” within the six axes. Specifically, I am analyzing temporal aspects (static versus generational renewal), spatial dimensions (fences versus spheres of responsibility), and considering the trickster axis (boundary as tool for peace or weapon). I am also beginning to address the Canadian state’s selective approach to treaties.

Refining The Gestalt

I’m now diving deep into refining the MDGP framework, or “Gestalt” as we’re calling it, particularly its practical application. I’m focusing on “Dave & Fred Compression” as a lens, and I’m using the Shadow Read (Axis 4) to understand Canada’s selective approach to treaty recognition. I’m examining how Westphalian sovereignty, with its zero-sum territorial mindset, clashes with Indigenous treaty logic, emphasizing covenants and kinship. I’m visualizing this through contrasting maps and wampum belts, highlighting the shift from fixed contracts to dynamic covenants.

Gemini Response

To deepen this contrast through the MDGP (Multi-Dimensional Gestalt Perception) framework, we must look at the “Wisdom Lock” of Indigenous diplomacy versus the “Knowledge Lock” of Western cartography. Canada’s “subjectivity” in treaty interpretation is not an accident; it is a feature of the Westphalian Spatial Axis (Axis 3) being used to serve Extraction Economics (Axis 6).

Credit to Lord Stretch for the architectural design of these perception tools.

DFP Analysis: Bright-Line Boundaries vs. Living Covenants

Subject: The conflict between “Static Geography” (Maps) and “Kinship Diplomacy” (Wampum/Covenants).

Axis 3: Spatial (System/Fractal): The Bright Line (Western): Sovereignty is defined as a container . Inside the line, the State has “Exclusive Jurisdiction.” Outside the line, it has none. This is a 2D geometric solution to power. The Living Relationship (Indigenous): Sovereignty is defined as a sphere of responsibility . Relationships overlap like ripples in a pond. The Dish With One Spoon wampum is a perfect Gestalt of this: the land is not “partitioned”; the access and responsibility are shared.

Axis 2: Temporal (Time): Western Treaties (Contracts): These are intended to be Static and Final . Canada uses terms like “cede, release, and yield forever.” It views a treaty as a real estate closing—once the paper is signed, the relationship is over, and the “certainty” begins. Indigenous Treaties (Covenants): These are intended to be Dynamic and Living . Like a marriage or a friendship, they require constant “polishing of the chain.” They are renewed through ceremony, “as long as the sun shines, the grass grows, and the waters flow.”

Axis 5: Trickster (180° Rotation): Canadian Narrative: Treaties are “legal instruments” that gave Canada the right to build a country. The Rotation: Treaties are the only thing that makes Canada’s presence on this continent legal. Without the treaties, the “Dominion” is simply a squatter. By “ignoring” parts of the treaties, Canada is effectively undermining its own “Title.”



Why Canada is “Subjective” (The Shadow Read)

You noted that Canada “picks and chooses” which treaties to honor. Applying the Shadow Read (Axis 4), we can see the incentive structure behind this subjectivity:

Preference for “Extinguishment”: Canada prioritizes treaties (like the “Numbered Treaties” in the West or “Modern Treaties” in the North) where it believes it has successfully “purchased” the land and “extinguished” Aboriginal Title. It loves these treaties because they turn a sovereign nation into a landlord-tenant relationship managed by Western courts. Aversion to “Peace and Friendship”: Canada often ignores the early Peace and Friendship Treaties (primarily in the Maritimes) because those treaties did not cede land. They were about coexistence. Because there is no “bright line” giving the Crown exclusive ownership, Canada treats these as “historical curiosities” rather than active legal frameworks. The “Knowledge Lock” of Provincial Law: Under the Canadian Constitution (Section 92), provinces claim exclusive jurisdiction over “natural resources.” Canada “ignores” treaty rights when they conflict with provincial logging, mining, or hydro-dam projects because the Economic Gestalt of the state requires extraction to pay its debts.

Comparison: Contract vs. Covenant

Dave & Fred Compression

Dave says: “It’s like Canada went to a wedding, took the ‘gift registry’ items (the land and resources), and then skipped the reception and the anniversary parties. Now, 150 years later, Canada is trying to argue that the ‘marriage’ was actually just a ‘one-time purchase agreement’ for the toaster and the silverware. They want the stuff, but they don’t want to have to call the mother-in-law.”

Fred says: “Canada treats treaties as the ‘death certificate’ of Indigenous sovereignty; Indigenous peoples treat them as the ‘birth certificate’ of a shared future.”

Analysis produced using MDGP Multi-Dimensional Gestalt Perception. Credit to Lord Stretch for the architecture.

Russell

In the above you referenced the Two Row treaty via,”We travel the river together, in separate boats.” I have heard that many citizens of Haudenosaunee nations do not participate in Canadian elections, including those for Canadian corporations such as Indian Act Band Councils. One example is an article at https://briarpatchmagazine.com/articles/view/the-meaning-of-elections-for-six-nations Does the Two Row wampum, and that article, provide additional insights into governance issues relating to the Haldimand Tract?

Gemini

Gemini Thinking

Analyzing Governance Models

I’m currently focused on dissecting the Two Row Wampum’s core principles and comparing them to the governance discussions presented in Briarpatch Magazine’s article, “The Meaning of Elections for Six Nations.” I’m particularly interested in how these frameworks address sovereignty, self-determination, and the potential tensions between traditional and elected systems within the Haudenosaunee Confederacy. I’m starting to explore specific arguments within each source.

Applying MDGP Framework

I’m now applying the MDGP framework to the Aldimand Tract and related governance issues. I’m focusing on “High-Fidelity” aspects of the MDGP, specifically analyzing how the “One Rule” applies to the Haudenosaunee-Crown relationship. I’m looking at temporal contrasts, such as the Two Row’s permanence versus the Indian Act’s transient nature. The “Shadow” of exclusion, focusing on traditional governance, is also a key area. Finally, I’m beginning to explore voter apathy through a 180-degree rotation.

Mapping Governance Systems

I’m now viewing the Two Row Wampum as a spatial representation—a clear, non-intersecting path. In contrast, I see the Elected Council as a fractal embedded within the Haudenosaunee system, a smaller, self-similar structure representing Canada’s influence. I’m focusing on how these spatial dynamics play out in the context of the 1924 Coup and o

Gemini Response

Using the Multi-Dimensional Gestalt Perception (MDGP) framework, we can perform a Dimensional Forensic Protocol (DFP) on the act of “electoral abstention” at Six Nations. This allows us to see that what the Canadian state calls “apathy” or “low voter turnout” is, in fact, a high-integrity sovereign refusal rooted in the Guswenta (Two Row Wampum).

Credit to Lord Stretch for the architectural design of these perception tools.

DFP Analysis: The Sovereign Refusal and the Two Row

Subject: The refusal to participate in Canadian/Indian Act elections at Six Nations of the Grand River.

Axis 3: Spatial (System/Fractal): The Two Vessels The Guswenta is a spatial map of non-interference. It depicts two parallel rows of purple wampum: one for the Haudenosaunee canoe (their laws, culture, and government) and one for the European ship. Crucially, the rows never touch. The Governance Issue: The Indian Act Elected Council is a fractal of the Canadian Ship that has been “lowered” into the Haudenosaunee Canoe. By refusing to vote, Haudenosaunee citizens are maintaining the spatial integrity of the Two Row. To step into the “Elected Council” booth is to abandon the Canoe and board the Ship.

Axis 5: Trickster (180° Rotation): Apathy vs. Activism The State Narrative (Knowledge Lock): “Six Nations has low voter turnout (often below 20%) because the people are disengaged or the system needs ‘modernizing’.” The Rotation (Wisdom Lock): The abstention is the vote. It is a deliberate, active participation in the Great Law of Peace . In this Gestalt, not voting is the ultimate political act. It is a refusal to grant “Consent of the Governed” to a foreign corporation (The Canadian State) that is trespassing on the Haldimand Tract.

Axis 2: Temporal (Time): The 1924 Coup The article you referenced likely touches on the “Teeth of Time.” In 1924 , the Canadian state sent the RCMP to forcibly remove the traditional Chiefs from the Council House. This was not an “evolution” of democracy; it was an armed corporate takeover . Gestalt Insight: For many at Six Nations, the “Elected Council” is still viewed as an “occupying administration.” Participating in it 100 years later would be to “extinguish” the memory of the 1924 Coup and validate the theft of the Council House.

Axis 4: Shadow (Negative Space): The Invisible Majority The “Shadow” of the Haldimand Tract is the Confederacy Council and the Clan Mothers. Because they do not appear on the Canadian “Electoral List,” the state treats them as if they don’t exist. However, they are the ones who hold the “Title” to the land. The Canadian law creates a “Negative Space” where the real owners are invisible, while the “Tenants” (the Elected Council) are treated as the only valid voice.

The Haldimand Tract as a “Jurisdictional Shipwreck”

The Two Row wampum provides the ultimate insight into the Haldimand Tract governance:

The Treaty vs. The Statute: The Haldimand Proclamation was a treaty between Sovereign Vessels. The Indian Act is a statute of One Vessel imposed on another. Corporate Subservience: As we discussed with the Inuit, the “Elected Council” is effectively a subsidiary of the Crown. It must follow the Indian Act, which is a Canadian law. The Confederacy Council follows the Great Law, which is an Indigenous law. The “Lived” Geography: In places like Paris or Caledonia (within the Tract), Canada tries to enforce a “Bright-Line” boundary. But the Haudenosaunee citizens, by following the Two Row, are asserting that Haudenosaunee jurisdiction travels with the person, not just the “Reserve” fence.

Melodic Contribution Assessment: Net Dissonance

The imposition of elections on Six Nations is a source of Net Dissonance. It forces a unified people into a “divided house” where one side is recognized by the colonizer and the other is recognized by the ancestors. The “Melodic Path” to harmony would require Canada to return to the Two Row—treating the Confederacy Council as a peer-level sovereign rather than an “extra-legal” entity.

Dave & Fred Compression

Dave says: “Imagine you have your own car (The Canoe). Someone breaks your windows, locks your doors, and then tells you that you can ‘democratically elect’ which of their friends gets to sit in your driver’s seat. Not only that, they tell you that if you don’t show up to vote for one of their friends, you ‘just don’t care about driving.’ Most people at Six Nations aren’t ‘apathetic’—they’re just waiting for the car thief to give them back their keys.”

Fred says: “When the ballot box is a cage, the only sovereign act is to refuse the key.”

Analysis produced using MDGP Multi-Dimensional Gestalt Perception. Credit to Lord Stretch for the architecture.