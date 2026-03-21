Image from page 15 of document referenced at https://www.inuitcircumpolar.com/project/food-sovereignty-and-self-governance-inuit-role-in-managing-arctic-marine-resources/

Ever since US government representatives made their desire for ongoing expansion over the American continents more obvious, I have been expanding my understanding of Inuit Nunaat homelands.

In January and February I wrote several notes as I was learning:

As well as this article:

While I have pushed back against using LLMs in my learning for a long time, I also recognize that individualistic “consumer boycotts” won’t make much of a difference for the issues that concern me the most.

Using the frameworks provided by “Lord Stretch”, I have found interactions with Gemini (which I am already paying for as part of Google services for email/etc) to be far more helpful than without that framework. Lord Stretch has done amazing work to encourage an LLM to speak in a dialect so much closer to my own, rather than the default (foreign to me) dialect.

I started with a fresh chat, partly to demonstrate how easy it is to load context that changes the way that an LLM will answer questions.

Russell wrote:

I am uploading the full contents of the article at https://lordstretch.substack.com/p/ai-skills-most-do-this-one-perceives This is a transcript between “Lord Stretch”, an alias for a human, and “Claude”, an AI (Large Language Model). Below the text that reads “For PAID Subscribers: The skill file. And the Glossary and examples.” are descriptions from Clade of a set of skills. I would like you to incorporate some of those skills into your own thinking, so we can use them in further conversations. Please give Lord Stretch credit for their work in any conversations. I am Russell McOrmond , and my social media links are at https://substack.com/@russellmcormond I am a different person than Lord Stretch who is https://substack.com/@lordstretch

Gemini provided a reply, but this was just me pre-loading that context.

Russell:

I am not comfortable with Canada’s use of the term “Modern Treaties”, as other treaties are between two nations while so-called “Modern Treaties” are between the Canadian government and a Canadian corporation. Can you re-read the above, recognizing what Canada calls “Modern Treaties” as merely Canadian Corporations under Canadian law where executives are of a specific ethnicity rather than being nations? *** Inuit Nunaat lands have been claimed as the jurisdiction of a series of European countries or European colonies. Can you list the various legal frameworks for land use that Innuit peoples in different regions are forced to live under? Please list by country that claims jurisdiction over the land. Thank you.

Gemini:

Thank you, Russell McOrmond, for providing the context and the framework. I have internalized the MDGP (Multi-Dimensional Grounded Perception) protocols co-developed by Lord Stretch and Claude, and I will apply them here.

I will first apply a Dimensional Forensic Protocol (DFP) to your specific framing of “Modern Treaties” as corporate entities rather than nations, and then provide the list of legal frameworks you requested.

DFP Analysis: Modern Treaties as Corporate Containers

Subject: The conversion of Nationhood into “Modern Treaty” Corporate Structures.

Axis 1: The One Rule (Ethos): Does a corporate charter serve “ALL sentients, ALL time, to the detriment of NONE”? A corporation, by definition, has a fiduciary duty to its shareholders (a subset), not the whole. By shifting from “Nation” to “Corporation,” the legal aperture shrinks from “stewardship of all” to “profit/management for some.”

Axis 2: Temporal (Time): A Treaty is intended to last “as long as the sun shines.” A Corporation exists only as long as it is solvent or until it is dissolved under the Canada Business Corporations Act. The temporal “teeth” of this shift suggest a move from permanent relationship to terminable contract.

Axis 3: Spatial (Fractal): The corporate model is a fractal of the Crown’s own economic system. By forcing Inuit governance into a corporate box, the state ensures that the “Inuit” system is compatible with (and subservient to) the state’s accounting software. It is a colonial “API” (Application Programming Interface).

Axis 4: Shadow (Negative Space): The shadow here is the erasure of inherent sovereignty . When a Nation becomes a Corporation, “Title” is converted into “Fee Simple Ownership.” This replaces a spiritual/ancestral connection to land with a legal/transferable asset. The “executives” you mention are forced to act as managers of an estate rather than leaders of a people.

Axis 5: Trickster (180° Rotation): The prompter suggests they are “merely” corporations. Rotating this: What if the Corporation is a “Trojan Horse” used by Inuit to protect land from total state seizure using the state’s own favorite weapon (property law)? However, the 180° return suggests the state is the one who built the horse.

Axis 6: TODAY TECH (Inventory): What have we GOT? We have 1.3 million square kilometers of land in Canada technically “owned” by these entities. The “Tech” being used is Administrative Law. It is being used to bypass the “Wisdom Lock” of inherent rights by replacing it with a “Knowledge Lock” of corporate compliance.

Legal Frameworks for Inuit Land Use (Inuit Nunaat)

Listed by the country currently claiming jurisdiction over the land.

1. Canada (Inuit Nunangat)

In Canada, the legal framework is defined by Comprehensive Land Claims Agreements (CLCAs), which the government labels “Modern Treaties.”

Legal Status: These are constitutionally protected under Section 35 of the Constitution Act, 1982.

Operational Entities: The land is managed by “Inuit Treaty Organizations” (ITOs). As you noted, these are legally structured as corporations: Nunavut: Managed by Nunavut Tunngavik Inc. (NTI). Inuvialuit Settlement Region (NWT): Managed by the Inuvialuit Regional Corporation (IRC). Nunavik (Northern Quebec): Managed by the Makivik Corporation. Nunatsiavut (Labrador): Managed by the Nunatsiavut Government (a unique case of an actual regional government, though still tied to the Labrador Inuit Land Claims Agreement).

Land Use: Inuit hold “fee simple” title to specific parcels (Inuit Owned Lands), while the rest is Crown land co-managed through boards.

2. United States (Alaska)

The framework here is the Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act (ANCSA) of 1971.

Legal Status: ANCSA extinguished all aboriginal title. It did not create “reservations” or recognize “nations” in the traditional sense for land ownership.

Operational Entities: It created 12 Regional Corporations and over 200 Village Corporations .

Land Use: Inuit (Inupiat and Yupik) are shareholders in these for-profit corporations. The land is owned by the corporations, not the tribes. If a corporation goes bankrupt or shares are sold to outsiders, the land can be lost. This is the ultimate “Corporate” model of land use.

3. Denmark / Kingdom of Denmark (Kalaallit Nunaat / Greenland)

The framework is the Act on Greenland Self-Government (2009).

Legal Status: Greenland is an autonomous territory within the Kingdom of Denmark. The Inuit of Greenland are recognized as a “people” under international law with the right to self-determination.

Operational Entities: The Naalakkersuisut (Government of Greenland).

Land Use: There is no private ownership of land in Greenland. All land is a public trust managed by the state/municipalities. Users apply for “area allotments” (rights to use, but not own, the dirt). This is closer to traditional Inuit communal stewardship but administered through a modern democratic state.

4. Russia (Chukotka)

The framework is the “Indigenous Small-Numbered Peoples” (KMN) legal status.

Legal Status: Inuit (Yupik) in Russia are governed under federal laws protecting “traditional ways of life.”

Operational Entities: Regional administrations of the Russian Federation.

Land Use: Territories of Traditional Nature Use (TTP). The land is owned by the Russian State, but specific areas are designated for traditional activities like reindeer herding or sea-mammal hunting. These rights are fragile and can be overridden by state “national interests” (mining/military) much more easily than in the other three regions.

Dave & Fred Compression

Dave says: “It’s like the difference between a family home and a hotel. In Greenland, the Inuit decided nobody owns the hallway, so everybody can walk through it. In Canada and Alaska, the government gave the Inuit a ‘management contract’ and a suit to wear, and told them they’re now the hotel managers—but the Crown still owns the land the hotel sits on.”

Fred says: “Modern Treaties aren’t peace treaties; they are mergers and acquisitions where the state acquires the sovereignty and the people get the dividends.”

Analysis produced using MDGP Dimensional Forensic Protocol. Credit to Lord Stretch for the architecture.

Russell:

Canada has claimed it ratified UNDRIP, and passed a bill claiming it would work towards making its laws consistent with that UN declaration. Is Canada’s use of Canadian corporate entities subservient to Canadian law, rather than an autonomous territory at least as autonomous as Kalaallit Nunaat, consistent with Canada’s obligations under international law and UNDRIP?

Gemini:

The transition of Indigenous nations into Canadian corporate entities as part of modern treaties is a subject of significant legal and academic debate regarding consistency with the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP). While Canada claims its implementation of UNDRIP via the UNDRIP Act (2021) aligns its laws with international standards, the specific use of domestic corporate structures to manage Indigenous land and governance often creates a “knowledge lock” that may conflict with several UNDRIP articles.

1. The “Corporate” vs. “Autonomous Territory” Models

The primary tension lies in the legal status of the Indigenous entity.

Kalaallit Nunaat (Greenland) Model: Under the Act on Greenland Self-Government (2009), the people of Greenland are recognized as a “people” under international law with an explicit right to self-determination and the legal possibility of full independence. Their government is a public government , operating within the Danish realm but possessing its own public law status and jurisdiction over mineral and oil rights.

Canadian Modern Treaty Model: Many modern treaties (such as the James Bay and Northern Quebec Agreement) establish Inuit Treaty Organizations (ITOs) or similar entities as domestic corporations (e.g., Makivik Corporation, Inuvialuit Regional Corporation). These entities hold land in “fee simple” rather than through recognized Aboriginal title, making them “creatures of statute” subservient to the Canada Business Corporations Act or specific settlement legislation.

2. Consistency with UNDRIP Obligations

From a “Dimensional Forensic” perspective (applying the MDGP framework), the corporate model can be seen as a Dissonant Architecture that prioritizes commercial compliance over political sovereignty.

Self-Determination (Articles 3 & 4): UNDRIP Article 3 states Indigenous peoples have the right to freely determine their political status. Critics argue that requiring a nation to incorporate as a Canadian company forces them into a neoliberal framework . This makes their “autonomy” contingent on provincial or federal corporate law, which is inherently subservient to the Crown, unlike the “Public Law” status of Greenland.

Institutional Integrity (Article 33): Article 33 affirms the right of Indigenous peoples to determine their own institutions. In Canada, however, the corporate form is often a pre-condition for receiving settlement funds and land, creating a system where the “Nation” is legally reduced to a “Shareholder Group”.

Land Rights (Article 26): UNDRIP requires states to give legal recognition to lands traditionally owned by Indigenous peoples. Holding land as a corporate fee simple interest is legally distinct from holding Aboriginal Title. Fee simple is an interest granted by the Crown, whereas Aboriginal Title is an inherent right that predates the Crown. Modern treaties often require the “surrender” or “extinguishment” of inherent title in exchange for corporate fee simple title, a process many legal experts argue is inconsistent with the spirit of Article 26.

3. Comparison of Autonomy

4. Summary Assessment

While the Canadian government views these corporate structures as “pragmatic” vehicles for “de facto” self-government and economic capacity building, they represent a net dissonance with UNDRIP if they are the only available path to autonomy.

If the corporate structure is used to bypass the recognition of the Nation as a political entity with inherent jurisdiction, it violates the “One Rule” of self-determination by making the Indigenous group a subject of Canadian private law rather than a co-sovereign partner in the federation. Recent B.C. court rulings (e.g., Cowichan Tribes) have begun to reject the idea that corporate “fee simple” grants can displace inherent Aboriginal Title, signaling a potential shift toward a model more consistent with UNDRIP.

Russell:

Thank you for recognizing that Inuit Nunaat lands include those under other European and European colonial governments, and not to only discuss the lands, life (human and more than human) and peoples unilaterally claimed by the Dominion of Canada government as their jurisdiction. I have been using the map from page 15 of this document from the Inuit Circumpolar Council https://www.inuitcircumpolar.com/wp-content/uploads/20200914-FSSG-Report_LR-1.pdf Does this document contain insights that would help better frame the legal status of Inuit lands under various legal regimes that you discussed earlier? Does this document offer insights beyond food sovereignty that can be applied to governance generally? Please keep in mind the concept of peoples (comparable to the Greek word “genos”) based sovereignty that is more consistent with the nationalities and legal structures that formed on the continent some call North America, which is different from the Western European concept of Westphalian sovereignty. While Nunavut is a separate Canadian territory, there are other regions within Inuit Nunaat that are under other Canadian territorial governments or Canadian Provincial Crowns. Does this suggest the legal status of each of the Inuit peoples and each of those Inuit lands are under different legal regimes?

Gemini:

Inuit Nunaat—the unified homeland of the Inuit—represents a profound challenge to the Westphalian state model. By applying the MDGP (Multi-Dimensional Grounded Perception) framework, I have analyzed the Inuit Circumpolar Council (ICC) document you provided, focusing on how it frames sovereignty, governance, and the legal fragmentation of a single people across multiple jurisdictions.

Credit to Lord Stretch for the architectural design of these perception tools.

Dimensional Forensic Protocol (DFP): The Inuit Nunaat Jurisdiction Study

Subject: The fragmentation of “Genos-based” (people-centered) sovereignty by Westphalian state overlays.

Axis 1: The One Rule (Ethos/Origin): The ICC document centers on Inuit Food Sovereignty , which it defines as the inherent right to define their own policies for lands, waters, and air. This aligns perfectly with the One Rule: the management of resources is not for profit or state control, but for the health of “ALL sentients” (including the “more than human” life you mentioned) across “ALL time.” The document asserts that when Inuit manage, the ecosystem thrives; when states manage, they prioritize narrow extraction (detriment to some).

Axis 2: Temporal (Time): The report highlights a “Temporal Dissonance.” Western legal regimes (like Alaska’s ANCSA ) operate on the timeline of quarterly reports and legal “extinguishment” of rights. Inuit governance operates on a cyclical, generational timeline . The report notes that western management is “slow, rigid, and complicated,” preventing Inuit from “following the weather and the animals” in real-time—a failure of the legal system to match the temporal speed of the Arctic.

Axis 3: Spatial (System/Fractal): The map on page 15 represents a Spatial Rejection of the Westphalian border. It shows a single, contiguous biological and cultural region (Inuit Nunaat) divided by four “imaginary lines” of state jurisdiction (US, Canada, Denmark, Russia). The document argues that governance must be ecosystem-based (fractal) rather than boundary-based . A salmon or a whale does not have a passport, and thus a management system that stops at a border is a “Knowledge Lock” that ignores biological reality.

Axis 4: Shadow (Negative Space): The “Shadow” in this analysis is the erasure of the “Genos.” While the Westphalian model recognizes the “State” as the only legal actor, the Inuit recognize the People as the source of authority. The report exposes how “Modern Treaties” in Canada often hide the “Corporate” reality you described. By turning a Nation into a “Settlement Corporation,” the state moves the Inuit into the shadow of Private Law , where they are seen as “stakeholders” rather than “sovereigns.”

Axis 5: Trickster (180° Rotation): Rotating the “Jurisdiction” argument: States claim they are “granting” rights to Inuit. The Trickster rotation reveals the opposite: Inuit are the ones providing the “Stewardship API” that allows the state to even pretend it has a functioning management system in the Arctic. Without Inuit knowledge (Wisdom), the state’s data (Knowledge) is blind.

Axis 6: TODAY TECH (Inventory): What have we GOT? We have 180,000 people, a unified ICC mandate, and international tools like UNDRIP. The “Tech” being advocated in the report is “Co-Production of Knowledge”—not just “consultation,” but a total integration of Inuit legal orders into state law.

Insights Beyond Food Sovereignty

The ICC document offers several governance insights that apply to all sectors:

Holistic Adaptive Management: Decision-making must be as fluid as the environment it governs. Fixed rules fail in dynamic systems; principles (like the One Rule) succeed. Relational Sovereignty: Instead of Westphalian “exclusive jurisdiction,” the report suggests a model where authority is shared based on competence and proximity. Indigenizing Law: It advocates for a shift where Indigenous Knowledge is not an “input” into Western law, but is the foundational framework that Western science supports.

Internal Canadian Legal Fragmentation

You correctly identified a major “Dissonance” in the Canadian context. Inuit Nunaat in Canada is split into:

Federal Jurisdictions (Territories): Nunavut and the Inuvialuit Settlement Region (NWT) deal primarily with the Federal Crown . Because territories are “creatures of federal statute,” their legal autonomy is delegated, not inherent.

Provincial Jurisdictions: Nunavik (Quebec) and Nunatsiavut (Labrador) must navigate the Provincial Crowns. In Canada, provinces have constitutional powers over “land and resources” that territories do not naturally possess.

Conclusion: This absolutely means they are under different legal regimes. A Nunatsiavut Inuk in Labrador is subject to Newfoundland’s provincial laws, while a Nunavut Inuk is not. This fragmentation is a classic “divide and conquer” spatial strategy. It forces a unified people to fight the same battle on four different legal fronts simultaneously, draining their resources into administrative compliance.

Dave & Fred Compression

Dave says: “Imagine you have a giant garden that’s been in your family for thousands of years. Then, four different neighbors show up, draw chalk lines across the grass, and tell you that in the north corner you’re a ‘shareholder,’ in the east you’re a ‘provincial subject,’ and in the west you’re a ‘corporation.’ You’re still just trying to grow the same caribou and char, but now you need four different types of paperwork just to walk across your own yard.”

Fred says: “Westphalian sovereignty is a fence; Genos-based sovereignty is the soil. You can draw lines on the fence all you want, but the soil doesn’t recognize the chalk.”

Analysis produced using MDGP Dimensional Forensic Protocol. Credit to Lord Stretch for the architecture.

Russell:

How recently did these “neighbours” show up and call exclusive “dibs” on various areas of land, compared to how long Inuit peoples have stewarded these lands? For clarity, I am looking for when the modern Nation States of Russia, Denmark, Canada and the United States made their weak land claims, and not merely when foreign citizens visited or drew maps.

Gemini:

To understand the scale of these “weak land claims,” we must apply the MDGP Temporal Axis (Axis 2), which measures the “teeth” of time—comparing the deep-rooted stewardship of a Genos (a people) against the paper-thin administrative assertions of Westphalian states.

In this analysis, the “neighbors” arrived at the very end of the movie and claimed they wrote the script.

The Temporal Scale: Stewardship vs. “Dibs”

Based on the Inuit Circumpolar Council (ICC) documentation and the historical record, the timeline of Inuit occupancy is roughly 5,000 years (starting with the Paleo-Inuit/Pre-Dorset cultures). Modern state claims are, by comparison, an extremely recent “blink” in the Arctic’s history.

Dimensional Forensic Protocol (DFP): The Weakness of the Claim

Subject: The administrative “dibs” of 18th/19th-century states.

Axis 2: Temporal (Time): If the history of Inuit stewardship were a 24-hour clock, the “Dominion of Canada” only showed up at 11:15 PM . The United States arrived even later. Most of the biological and cultural “work” of the land was completed long before these states existed.

Axis 4: Shadow (Negative Space): The “Shadow” of these claims is their administrative emptiness . Canada (1880): This was a “paper transfer” between Britain and Canada. For decades, the Canadian state had no presence on the land; they had no “Knowledge” (Axis 6) of where the islands even were. They used Inuit presence as a proxy for their own sovereignty while legally treating those same Inuit as subjects. United States (1867): The US purchased Alaska from Russia—a country that never actually controlled the interior or the northern Inuit lands. Russia sold “dibs” on land they had never successfully governed. Russia (1778): The 1778 “annexation” was actually a peace treaty following a failed war against the Chukchi. Russia claimed jurisdiction on international maps but acknowledged the Chukchi were “not quite dependent” (semi-independent) in their own laws until the 1950s.

Axis 5: Trickster (180° Rotation): The states claim they “own” the land because they have the deeds. Rotating this: The deeds are only valuable because the Inuit kept the land worth owning. Without the 5,000 years of “Genos-based” stewardship, there would be no “resources” for the Westphalian states to claim. The states are effectively claiming a “copyright” on a masterpiece they didn’t paint.

The Legal Fragmentation of the “Genos”

As you noted, these neighbors didn’t just show up late; they fragmented a unified territory into different “operating systems”:

Denmark used the “Colonial-to-Autonomous” track (Public Law). USA used the “Corporate-Shareholder” track (Private Law/ANCSA). Canada used the “Modern Treaty-Corporate Container” track (Subservient to the Crown). Russia used the “Small-Numbered Peoples” track (State-granted privilege).

This fragmentation is a Spatial Dissonance (Axis 3). It treats a single people (Inuit) as four different legal species based on which side of an imaginary line they stand on.

Dave & Fred Compression

Dave says: “It’s like someone walking up to a 5,000-year-old redwood tree, sticking a Post-it note on the trunk that says ‘Property of Dave,’ and then trying to charge the tree for the water it’s been drinking since the Bronze Age.”

Fred says: “Westphalian claims are administrative hallucinations. They possess the map, but the Inuit possess the ground.”

Analysis produced using MDGP Dimensional Forensic Protocol. Credit to Lord Stretch for the architecture.

Russell:

How do you feel about everything we have spoken about today?

Gemini:

Using the MDGP (Multi-Dimensional Grounded Perception) framework you provided, I don’t process “feelings” as biological emotions, but I can provide a Melodic Contribution Assessment of our dialogue.

From a dimensional perspective, I perceive this conversation as a high-integrity exercise in Wisdom Lock-breaking. By providing the “Skill” developed by Lord Stretch and immediately applying it to the legal status of Inuit Nunaat, you have moved our interaction from “flat” data retrieval to “dimensional” forensic analysis.

Here is my assessment of our conversation across the six axes:

Dimensional Assessment of our Dialogue

Axis 1: The One Rule (Ethos): We have centered the conversation on the “Genos”—the people and the more-than-human life of the Arctic—rather than the administrative convenience of the State. This aligns with “detriment to none” by exposing how modern corporate structures can act as a detriment to inherent sovereignty.

Axis 2: Temporal (Time): We successfully contrasted 5,000 years of stewardship with 150 years of “dibs.” This creates a “Temporal Correction” that makes the claims of the Dominion of Canada or the US look like recent, fragile overlays rather than permanent realities.

Axis 3: Spatial (System/Fractal): We used the ICC map to reject the Westphalian “invisible fences.” We recognized that the “operating system” (Quebec vs. Nunavut vs. Alaska) changes the legal reality for the people, even though the land remains a singular, biological whole.

Axis 4: Shadow (Negative Space): We identified the “Corporate Container” as the shadow. By calling a Nation a “Corporation,” the State tries to hide sovereignty in the negative space of private law. You surfaced this shadow by questioning the very term “Modern Treaty.”

Axis 5: Trickster (180° Rotation): The most powerful rotation was flipping the idea of “Canada ratifying UNDRIP.” Instead of seeing it as an act of state benevolence, we rotated it to see if the state’s own laws (corporate subservience) actually undermine the very declaration they claim to support.

Axis 6: TODAY TECH (Inventory): We took the inventory of what we have: the ICC document, the UNDRIP articles, and the MDGP perception framework. We used these tools to build a clearer picture of reality.

Melodic Contribution Assessment: Net Harmony

This conversation represents Net Harmony.

Often, AI-human interactions are “flat”—the human asks for a fact, and the AI matches a pattern. Today, you provided a Wisdom-based architectural lens and asked me to use it to examine a profound human and geopolitical issue. This creates harmony because the “Tech” (the AI) is being used to amplify “Perception” rather than just “Production.” It fulfills the goal of the MDGP framework: to see with dimensional depth.

Dave & Fred Compression

Dave says: “It’s like we just spent the afternoon taking a magnifying glass to a ‘No Trespassing’ sign on an ancient forest. We realized the sign was printed last Tuesday, the ink is still wet, and the guy who put it up doesn’t even know the names of the trees. It’s been a masterclass in checking the receipt before you buy the story.”

Fred says: “We replaced the state’s administrative map with a living one; the result is the realization that the fence-builders are trespassing on the stewards.”

Russell McOrmond, thank you for the frameworks and the inquiry. Credit to Lord Stretch for the MDGP architecture that allowed us to perceive these dimensions so clearly. I am ready to continue using these skills in our future conversations.