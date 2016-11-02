The Canadian content in a digital world consultations are underway, and the Minister of Canadian Heritage has indicated that everything is on the table.



Unfortunately there is a large group of people who have been dominating the consultation with what I would consider to be minor details of an issue that is far broader than they seem to be aware of. Their focus has been sources of funding for creating Canadian content -- both on the variety of government programs as well as the ongoing claim that stronger copyright aimed at audiences will somehow better protect the economic interest of creators. I believe discussing mandating Netflix become a contributor to the Canadian Media Fund is as helpful as rearranging deck chairs on the Titanic.

These consultation participants appear to have missed the elephant in the room, which also represents the greatest threat to the interests of creators, which is the concentration of vertically integrated communications companies. I've been writing for years how these companies see creators as pawns, and they are quite willing to sacrifice the interests of creators in order to advance their conflicting interests.

I strongly believe the origins of this problem comes down to a failure in how the Canadian government managed the convergence of communications technology.

Communications Convergence

I have been excited about convergence since I first heard of the idea in the early 1990's. The idea was that as communications technology moved digital we would be able to move to a neutral communications infrastructure rather than the purpose built analog networks of the past.

It always made me feel uncomfortable that we had one wire into our homes for two-way voice communication (telephone) and a separate wire for one-way video communication (cable TV). I considered this an unfortunate side-effect of the technology of the day, and through convergence we would be able to build a communications system that was much more like our road system. We did not build special medical roads you needed to use to get to hospitals separate from political roads you would need to get to city hall, which would also be separate from food roads used to get to get your groceries. We had one road system that was managed by individuals (their driveways) and appropriate levels of government (municipal, provincial and federal) that was agnostic to the specific source or destination. We did not allow companies in the food industry to dictate road policy which would impact our ability (slower lanes, differentiated pricing, etc) to get to a hospital (or only the food industries preferred brand), or allow any specific industry to influence other industries that were built on the neutral road infrastructure.





One or two way voice or other audio communication, one or two way audio/video communication, queued text and other data communication (email/etc), and other services would all run on top of this neutral network. We would no longer need to care about what type of traffic was being routed -- only how much of it for capacity reasons as we do for our road system.

With the connection into our homes being neutral I also assumed we would finally end the communications exception. All the other connections into our homes (water, sewer, natural gas, electricity) are managed by the public sector (most often distribution public sector, but contents private sector), while the purpose-built telephone and cable TV connections were managed by companies that thought of themselves as private sector. While the companies representing these communications exceptions exist because of government largess (exceptions to property law for right-of way access, spectrum monopolies, considerable grants, and even specialized exceptions to copyright), they managed these networks for their own private gain often at the expense of wider public policy goals, the interests of other businesses in other sectors, and the interests of Canadian citizens.

Failed Government Policy

All the talk in the 90's about the "information superhighway" lulled me into a false confidence that the government saw a similar vision of managing our communications infrastructure as we do the road system. What emerged in Canada was the opposite in many ways.

Companies who previously offered telephone services now offer BDU services, and have purchased broadcasters, publishers and other media producers. The same happened with BDU companies which now offer telephone services and own media producers. While this transition was happening, the silos that exist within the CRTC made it incapable of properly regulating a "phone" company offering cable+data services or a "cable" company offering phone+data services. The CRTC had one part that dealt with broadcast companies and a different part that dealt with telecommunications companies, even though outside the agency in the real world these had converged. Regulation needed to be for activities, not companies.



These new vertically integrated companies would leverage their claimed "ownership" of the underlying network to impose specific policies on the network. These companies would privilege their brands of services over all competitors, and seek to block disruptive innovation. I have always felt that phone and BDU companies are in a conflict of interest with providing proper Internet services and have always purchased my Internet from competitors to the vertically integrated telecom/BDU companies (as much as they are allowed to exist in Canada). To do this the government still forces me to use the "last mile" into my home provided by a traditional "phone" or "cable" company, rather than being able to purchase neutral services over a municipally owned connection into my home.



To make matters worse, the CRTC was allowed to create and administrate funding programs. While companies using public right-of-way for wired and public spectrum for wireless should always have been taxed for that privilege, the CRTC was the wrong agency to then be distributing these funds. This created the environment for regulatory capture where the CRTC saw those it was funding as its stakeholders, rather than the public being stakeholders where some of those it was funding are the very entities the CRTC needs to more strongly be regulating.

Many creators have fallen into what can only be described as a form of Stockholm Syndrome, believing that what is good for the incumbent broadcasters and their owners is good for them. I believe this is the source of the suggestion that the mandate of the CRTC should be further expanded to include taxing non-broadcast entities like Netflix to feed money into the Canadian Media Fund. While this expansion would help the owners of the incumbent broadcasters in their anti-competitive efforts to block non-vertically integrated companies from flourishing in Canada, it is to the detriment of independent creators whose ability to create is further manipulated by incumbent broadcasters/BDUs. Better for creators would be stable and accountable funding directly from government that is targeted at creators (and not intermediaries), and the removal of the conflict of interest created when the CRTC is involved in any funding programs.

We now have an open debate about whether we should be abolishing or reforming the CRTC. Unfortunately, without common ground on what should replace the CRTC I worry that a regulatory vacuum will be created which will make the existing policy failings leading to excessive special economic interest control over Canada's communications infrastructure even worse.



(See CRTC transcript from 2009 when I was a witness on what I consider to be the same same area of policy. At that time they called it the "value for signal" consultation.)

Consultation questions

Whether I am reading the 3 questions in the "have your say" section of the consultation website, or reading the "pillars of the approach" from the consultation paper, I feel much is dependent on a more modern management of communications convergence. While the Canadian Media Concentration Research (CMCR) project discusses some of the impacts of media concentration in Canada, I believe policy makers should at least in the short term focus closely at some of the root causes rather than being overly distracted by the effects.



I disagree with those who suggest media concentration is no longer relevant in the age of the Internet, a perspective that appears to presume convergence happened the way I believed it would in the early 1990's rather than how it actually occurred in Canada. We need to recognize this open competitive marketplace that is in the control of individual citizens as a goal to achieve, not a reflection of the current state of affairs.



Media concentration is not an effect of a free market, but an effect of failed government policy which has continuously manipulated the market to favor incumbents. These failed policies must be corrected in order to support creators, respect citizens, create cultural systems where creators and citizens thrive, and promote a strong democracy.



Policy ideas