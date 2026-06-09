Russell's Lifelong Learning

Russell's Lifelong Learning

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Mike Oppenheim's avatar
Mike Oppenheim
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This is another great one. And now it’s my turn to put on my pedantic hat: I could be wrong, but I think Hannibal Lecter just ate his victims. I think you’re confusing him with his copycat protégé who he’s supposed to help find in the film silence of the lambs. And that character’s name is Buffalo Bill. But this is going from memory.

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