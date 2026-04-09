Taken by author during a fashion show in Ottawa (June 2023)

I’m wanting to amplify what is being said.

Elon Musk was raised in South Africa during the peak of the apartheid era, a system of institutionalized racial segregation and discrimination. He left South Africa at age 17 in 1988, prior to the end of apartheid in 1994, to avoid compulsory military service.

Elon Musk holds citizenship in three countries: South Africa (by birth, 1971), Canada (by descent through his mother, 1988), and the United States (by naturalization, 2002). I don’t mention this as a form of “guilt by association”, but because I see his expressed worldviews as consistent with South Africa of his youth as well as the ongoing identity, values and culture of Canada and the USA.

His misrepresentation of #MMIWG is not unique. It is common to nearly everyone (left-wing, center or right-wing) who remain loyal to Western European notions of individualism. With a fixation on individualism, they ignore the systemic causes that has lead to #MMIWG (regardless of the attributes of any individuals who are contributory perpetrators). On the continent that I write this, which is not part of Europe, with domestic (meaning Indigenous) nations, women aren’t property — femininity has jurisdiction over land. This land and its peoples are “bleeding” because the Dominion of Canada continues to try to sever the lifeblood of the land—the women who hold jurisdiction over it.

Disenfranchising women in order to destabilize domestic governance and immorally make land claims is the ongoing racist project of foreign Westphalian settler-colonial governments like USA and Canada. This form of government is built on the notion that sovereignty comes from imaginary borders and top-down control, rather than relationships with the Earth, other peoples, and other life.

Stop trying to use Western European worldviews to justify the inevitable harm from seeking to impose Western European worldviews. Circular logic (or circular reasoning) is a logical fallacy where the conclusion of an argument is used as one of the premises, creating a loop.

Musk and other loyalists to those worldviews see a failing state; Indigenous women and their allies (as I am trying to be) see a foreign system still trying to consume a jurisdiction it never earned.

Note: This is the short-form version of what I wanted to write. There is so much more than can be said about how many Canadian and US settlers agree with the same worldviews that Elon expresses, only have been trained to point away from themselves toward some other “individual” whenever core problems with the systems of Canada or other Westphalian governments are expressed.



We could even discuss why MMIWG2S and LGBTQQIA+ ended up brought together by Leah Gazan for mainstream settler audiences. Leah Gazan is mixed heritage Lakota, Chinese, and Jewish; all targets to one extent or another of the Dominion of Canada institutions.

Two-Spirit (2S) itself is inclusive of LGBTQQIA+ within the context of peoples (Genos sovereignty) not tied to Western notions of a gender binary or sexual orientation strictly tied to reproductive organs and reproduction. It is Western worldviews, where even the alleged “secular” version remains Christian (another derivative of Protestantism), that seek to limit who we are and who we can love.

I posted this as a restack, but decided the issue was important enough to become a post.