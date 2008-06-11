(Article didn’t make it onto the Wayback Machine)

Gordon Duggan at Appropriation Art has published a comic (PDF) about Canadian Copyright revision. It is a classic battle of good vs. evil of comic proportions where the “Evil Emissaries of American Interests try to suppress the Fantastic Freedom of Expression Fighters”.

The cast of characters is somehow familiar.

Evil Emissaries (Or just misinformed?): Harper, Bush, Prentice, Henderson, McTeague, Wilkins, Feinstein / Cronyn, Schwarzenegger, Glickman, Frith, Oda

Fantastic Freedom Fighters: Angus, Doctorow, Geist, Knopf, Murray, Page, McOrmond

The story is full of links to websites, so click away and learn more. I know I found some out-of-touch stuff from industry lobbiest — err — Liberal MP Dan McTeague which I hadn’t read before.