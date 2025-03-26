The Democracy in Europe Movement 2025 is holding meetings and conferences. I noticed a set of videos from the event in Brussels on March 7, “WTF Happened To Europe?”

One of the alleged “responses” to the Trump regime I am regularly seeing is for Canada to have closer ties to Britain and other parts of Western Europe. I see many of the problems to be similar, so as you view these I invite you to change one word and ask “WTF Happened To Canada?”

This is something I’ve seen in many different places: many citizens have noticed that there are problems with the status-quo, but only what many call the “right wing” are willing to move away from the status-quo.

Where does that leave the rest of us who disagree both with the status-quo and with the right-wing populist response?

The Trump regime has "inadvertently" laid bare the brutal reality of U.S. imperialism.

This is one of the critiques I have of Canada and the West in general, which is that the main difference between self-identified “liberal” leaning parties and “conservative” leaning parties isn’t on foreign policies, colonialism or racism: but whether they will use “nice language” to hide or sugar coat what they are doing, or be “loud and proud” about it.

Genocide is Genocide. Never again must mean never again for anyone, not only never again for current allies.

It is not Free Speech if you are only allowed to speak freely if you are adequately aligned with government policies. It isn’t only “Free Speech” if you personally agree with the speech.

For more context on Yanis Varoufakis, the founder behind this political movement, you might want to view this interview. The discussion includes why many self-identified “liberals” are misunderstanding Donald Trump and not providing any actual opposition to the policy changes being proposed.

I’ve seen many authors talking about a plan desire to devalue the US dollar in order to better negotiate debt and deal with massive trade deficits. This isn’t my area of specialty to understand the plan in detail (as I normally would prefer), but the main idea I wish to present is that those who are writing Trump and his advisors off as “stupid” are entirely missing what is happening.

There was also quite a bit of talk during the Persian Gulf War about the real spark being discussions of denominating oil sales in Euros rather than US dollars.

Trump’s return isn’t just chaos, it’s a calculated strategy. While liberals dismiss him, Trump understands raw economic power in a way centrists fail to grasp. What is his master plan, and how could it backfire?

