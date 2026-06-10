“Agrieved Entitlement”, by Lily O’Farrell (The @vulgadrawings Instagram Page seems to be gone). Think of the bench as the land that the Canadian government has legally binding treaties to share in a non-exclusive relational sovereign manner with pre-existing relational sovereign nations. This isn’t narrowly a problem generated by specific individuals, or specific provinces, but with misinformation spread by the institutions of Canada itself since its founding (and ongoing today).

I sent the following email this morning to Canadian federal MP’s Yasir Naqvi (Ottawa Center — current federally) and David McGuinty (Ottawa South), and to Ontario provincial MPP’s John Fraser (Ottawa South — current provincially) and Catherine McKenney (Ottawa Center).

I’m sharing this publicly in case other people wish to share similar with their parliamentarians.

I live at [You should always have your address, and specifically your postal code, in any letters to parliamentarians]

This means I am in transition between Ottawa South and Ottawa Center, so I am copying both the former and new MP, and the current and potential future MPP.

I can think of no higher priority at the moment than to discuss the very core and structure of the Institutions of Canada.

The grievance/victim cultures brewed by political elites (and stoked by international interference) in various regions within the lands claimed by Canada are growing constantly louder. They are built upon common misconceptions about the nature of Canada’s institutions.

I find it difficult to believe this can change without at least one of these grievance cultures being made an example of to end the debate once and for all.

In my mind, the most obvious solution is to revisit the passage of the Alberta Act 1905 and the Saskatchewan Act 1905. One obvious solution to the current grievance culture noise from that region is to allow the “True North” to become “Strong and Free” by separating the District of Athabasca from those southern capitals.

The government in the distant southern capital of Edmonton is talking about arresting land defenders, and the British Crown, Canadian Crown, and other provincial Crowns must step in and protect the Honour of the Crowns.

Constitutional amendments will require passing the “7/50 Rule”, which realistically means Ontario and Quebec need to be on-board given 70% of Canada’s population is south of the 49’th parallel. Canada’s regional problems have always been north-south, not east-west as various political elites try to distract the population.

Thank you!

Relevant articles:

They’re Ready to Arrest Chiefs.

First Nations are ready to shut it down. Danielle Smith says she’ll arrest them. The chiefs say: skoden.

by Brandi Morin

If Canada is severable, then so are its provinces

Debunking one of the more nonsensical aspects of Canada’s White Nationalist/Separatist movements

By Russell McOrmond

https://r.flora.ca/p/if-canada-is-severable

Addition to this post, that wasn’t part of the letter.

In my analogy using the comic, the Bench is the land (mother nature provides — specific human systems/cultures/worldviews don’t need to build anything, only move into a better relationship with land and life).

The “non-White” person represent the relational sovereign nationalities that predate any European involvement with this continent, and who signed treaties to share land. In the region I have lived my entire life, Dish With One Spoon is an obvious example.

The “White” person represents the Westphalian sovereign Eurocentric governments imposed on this continent, and their loyalists. While the image is of a White Male presenting person, it is the loyalty to Western European settler-colonial institutions that is being discussed and not the physical presentation of any individual.