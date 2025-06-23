In a recent speech, past US President Obama spoke about there being two different stories of America. (Jump to 43:44)

There is a story about America that includes everybody. It's a story about people who aren't pretentious and don't believe that anybody is worse than them or better than them. That we're all endowed with a core dignity and are deserving of rights and respect, and have to assume responsibility for ourselves individually and our collective lives. And we all play a part.

…

I think right now what we're seeing is a politics that is reasserting a bad story of America which is that even if there aren't technically ranks, we like the idea of cast and we like the idea of hierarchy and some people “this is our country”, “we are the real Americans” and these other folks are the phony and the fake Americans or not even American. And that story also has a deep history in this country right that says "Okay the the first Americans aren't Americans and slaves are not Americans and women are sort of Americans as long as they're doing what their husbands say. And people of different sexual orientations they're not - we don't even want to hear about them." That story has been part of America as well

I have observed versions of the two stories Obama mentioned, and they come up often in political conversations.

While Obama was focused on speaking about the United States of America, I believe this conversation is really about the entirety of British North America which consolidated into the Governments of the United States of America, and the Dominion of Canada (rebranded “Canada” in 1982).

I know many feel Canada and the USA are entirely different cultures, and many Canadians define themselves as “Not Americans”. I see the difference as more like how many Democrats define themselves as “Not Republicans” and many Republicans define themselves as “Not Democrats”.

I have a core confusion and problem in discussing politics, whether speaking with someone who self-identifies as left-wing or right-wing, and possibly associated with some corporate political brand (New or classic Democrat, Republican, Progressive or not Conservative, Green, etc).

The first problem is that the first story is false, but many people believe it is true. Because they believe it is already true, they aren’t working to change politics, culture, worldviews (or other systems) to make this story true. I believe this would be better as a truth, rather than only a story.

I believe making that transition requires a proper Truth and Reconciliation process, and the first part of such a process is always accepting the Truth to allow you to move forward. Anyone who believes this story is already true hasn’t yet started the Truth part of that process.

The second problem is that the second story has always been true, starting from the European involvement on this continent in the late 1500’s to the present day, and many people believe it is false. They may recognize (and/or admit) it was true in some distant past, but have some other time where they falsely believe there was inevitable “progress” and this changed. They listen only to the myths and propaganda, blindly trust it, and not look any more deeply.

For a large part of my life I was one of those people who believed the good story, and thought that the bad story ended long ago. I then looked more deeply and found something very different.

What does being a Canadian mean to me? Russell McOrmond · January 1, 2022 In 2020, starting on January 7’th, there were a series of protests in solidarity with the Wet’suwet’en First Nations. At the time I did not know what was happening, and did not have a clue what people could mean by “Shut Down Canada.” Read full story

See also: Refuse to look away, by Patty Krawec