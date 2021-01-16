This fall I took the Indigenous Canada course from University of Alberta. It is available for free, but I paid for the certificate and made a donation.



When I read the announcement, I jumped at the chance to take the two new courses offered this winter term. I signed up, paid my tuition, and am working on the first week's lessons for both.



I am privileged in many ways, and that includes currently working for an employer who has been willing to consider these two courses as professional development.

NS 161: Countering Stereotypes of Indigenous Peoples

NS 115: Indigenous Peoples and Technoscience

I'm a mature student (turning 53 at the end of March), so I'm not taking these courses for credit or for career advancement. I have been a political activist since the early 1990's on policy areas such as the environment, democracy, and technology law.



Since I started my self-directed antiracism training I have come to a very different understanding of what Canada is.





I have 52 years of life experiences to reevaluate, and to move away from the pro-Canada/pro-European propaganda I grew up and lived with. I want to do anything I can in my remaining years to help Canada to come into compliance with international law, treaties, and human rights.



The reason why I'm taking the first course is likely obvious from what I hope to be able to contribute to in the future.

I have a science background (and my wive is a high-school biology teacher), and thus learning about the differences between western concepts of science and the concepts from the diversity of indigenous peoples of this homeland will be important to me. I want to ensure that as I continue with work relating to the environment and technology law that it is consistent with domestic worldviews rather than informed only by European worldviews.