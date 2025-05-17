Photo by Jordan McDonald on Unsplash

I have had a confusing relationship with the notion of a gender binary my entire life. In early school (Kindergarden, etc) I preferred to socialize with the "girls", and was never interested in competition or sports, or much of the stuff that the "boys" were focused on. As people became older I was excluded from being around females as I was declared "male", but not male enough for the "men" (Well, still boys at the time -- but this continued into adulthood).

I consider myself cis-passing, but like racialization it isn't an absolute thing (an "individual" isn't a fixed concept, with the world revolving around them) but a relational thing: I am too male for some, and not male enough for others. Gender regularly feels to me like racialization where "race" isn't something you are, but something that others do to you.

I was recently pointed to the following, which I found a very thought provoking read, talking about “the Gender Subaltern Class, and the Three-Gender System that Defines Us”.

Moreover, to Be Transgender or Gender Subaltern is not something that one is. Rather it is something that someone has done to them.

Note: I don't expect this article to ring true for anyone else, and I am aware that some people aren’t attracted to Systems Theory as much as I am (as a systems person — computer, networks, etc). I am only sharing an article that I personally found helpful in understanding myself.