Russell's Lifelong Learning

Russell's Lifelong Learning

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mike Oppenheim's avatar
Mike Oppenheim
5h

I'm all for less labels and as much self-awareness as it takes to confidently be comfortable in our own shoes, and I think this logic takes us (society) in that positive direction! Thanks

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Russell McOrmond
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Russell McOrmond
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture