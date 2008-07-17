(First published on IT World Canada blog)

The latest I have read is that by-elections for Guelph, Westmount–Ville-Marie, and Saint Lambert will be called on July 20 with a vote set for Monday, September 8. Those of us that consider fair copyright to be an important election issue are already excited by the candidacy of Tom King, a celebrated Canadian author, broadcaster, and University of Guelph professor (Read his “About me” for details — you will very likely already know of him)

Mr King has indicated he will make copyright fairness an issue during the by-election, and has already announced an event in Toronto on July 24, 2008 to meet with regional artists, activists and academics who are opposed to the Conservatives’ Bill C-61.

The following is my Q&A with him.



Russell: I wish to apologize if the preamble to any of these questions is leading. It is hard to get at the views our community is most interested in without providing context. If these are too detailed, or too long, please answer what is interesting to you or what would best convey your own perspective on this complex topic.

The government suggests that Copyright is about striking an appropriate balance between creators and consumers. While we all believe that creators should be fairly compensated, creators have been divided on how to modernize copyright.

For instance, compare the stated views of the Creators Copyright Coalition (CCC) and those of the Canadian Music Creators Coalition (CMCC) or Appropriation Art (AA). While CMCC and AA members are also counted (sometimes more than once) as CCC members for statistics, the views they express are very different.

One area of discussion is the impact of technology. Some creators believe that allowing citizen control over communications technology would be a great benefit, and other creators see this as a threat.

Q. Where do you stand on the benefit or threat of new media/technology?

Tom King: Digital technology has transformed our world in ways that would have been unimaginable just a few decades ago. People all over the world have access to ideas, information and each other. This technology has created a virtual public “commons” that needs to be nourished and developed.

From an arts point of view, we see more and more artists taking control of their own outreach, networking and distribution.

But these new technologies also expose artists’ works to mass distribution without compensation. This is not fair. I firmly believe that there is work to do to find ways to remunerate artists for their work in a digital age.

But it doesn’t seem to me that the proposed legislation, C-61, tabled by Conservative Industry Minister Jim Prentice last month, achieves this. No artists are going to benefit by legislation that goes after citizens who break a digital lock so they can watch their DVD on their video I-pod.

Balanced copyright legislation would be able to tell the difference between commercial bootleggers and private citizens who simply want to listen to a CD without being worried whether or not the digital lock will allow it to be played on a car stereo. Jim Prentice missed the mark by a mile.

Russell: One way to reduce the “threat” from new technology is to reduce the ability of individual citizens to control technology. While this may reduce copyright infringement, it also reduces creativity as the tools used to record, edit and distribute and access creativity are the same whether it is used for creativity or infringement.

Locking down devices so that their owners are less able to control them is one of the policies we have seen recently (1995 USA National Information Infrastructure task force, 1996 WIPO treaties, USA DMCA, Canadian Bill C-60 and Bill C-61).

We created a petition to oppose this policy direction http://www.digital-copyright.ca/petition/ict/

Q2. Do you believe that the tools which provide the primary means of production and distribution of knowledge should be under the control of private citizens, or some third party? If a third party, who should that party be? If citizens, would you endorse our petition?

Tom King: At the end of the day you can’t make technology illegal. You can’t stop innovation because it threatens a particular business model. If this were the case the monks in the medieval ages would have been able to eradicate the printing press or Hollywood would have been successful in its war against the VHS machine.

The issue with copyright is how these technologies are utilized. I don’t support anyone’s “right” to massively transfer movies or music. But I don’t support trying to stamp out new technologies just because it upsets a traditional corporate business model.

There is a larger philosophical fight that is taking place here. Corporate interests are actually using digital locks to prescribe all kinds of personal use which was never part of copyright in the past. If you buy a book it doesn’t catch fire after five people have read it. Neither should the digital locks being applied on legally purchased content be used to limit your personal use of such works. We have to be wary of attempts to use digital locks to actually radically rewrite Canadian copyright policy.

Russell: One way to make copyright less complex and far less controversial is to have it focus on public activities, and less on activities (such as the creation of personal copies) which modern technology has made private. Private activities such as time, device and format shifting of lawfully acquired content, could be carved out of copyright though a living fair-use regime.

Q3. Would you support or reject the idea of carving out private activities from copyright?

Tom King: If I buy a CD and wish to put it on my iPod, computer and make a copy for the car, that seems to me to be a reasonable or fair use of my legally acquired material.

In terms of protecting artists, I support the blank levy that has been in place for artists. This allows some revenue stream to return to the artistic community. I am very disturbed that Minister Prentice has put aside the issue of the blank levy on new technologies. It seems to me that the government is walking away on a “made in Canada” compromise between personal use and copying which is balanced off against the rights of artists.

Russell: Many people see Copyright in terms of a balance between rights articulated in the United Nations Universal Declaration of Human Rights: 17. Property (tangible), 19. Expression , 26. Education, 27. Cultural and Creators’ rights.

4. As a human rights activist, how well do you feel we have balanced these rights so far?

Tom King: Copyright is a balancing act. The Canadian government is sliding away from this balancing of public interest and artistic ownership. Instead we seem to be moving towards the U.S. model which provides heavy legislative hammers to be applied by large corporate interests against private citizens. This is not the Canadian way.

5. Is there a specific balance that makes sense to “harmonize” internationally, or is there a right balance for each country, or for each different stage of development?

Tom King: There are many standards for intellectual property that are international. Canada has always followed these norms. But the American model isn’t “international” in any degree. It is a protectionist model that puts the interests of the U.S. corporate sector ahead of national and cultural standards. Canada doesn’t need to be bullied by the U.S. trade lobby. Other countries are moving forward with balanced copyright. We need to be doing the same.

6. Domestically, do you believe that Canada has had the right balance in the past, and the right balance with recently proposed legislation?

Tom King: Finding the right balance is exactly what legislators should be seeking to find right now. That can only happen with extensive consultation with all stakeholders – including artists, educators, consumers and innovators. I don’t know what Minister Prentice was thinking by failing to consult in any meaningful way with Canadians before tabling this bill. By most accounts you needed a U.S. passport and to be employed by an industry giant to be consulted on C-61.

This bill has missed the mark by a wide, wide margin. Criminalizing personal use and paving the way for big companies to sue ordinary Canadians for perfectly reasonable, non-commercial, private use of legally acquired material is no balance at all, in my opinion.

7. Do you believe that Canada’s position on these issues has been helpful or harmful to other countries, especially majority-world countries?

Tom King: Canada has worked to live up to its obligations to stop counterfeiting and the illegal bootlegging of intellectual property. But the DMCA model turns ordinary citizens into criminals. It treats personal use the same as it does counterfeiting operations. There is no upside in Canada rubber-stamping the misguided approach of the DMCA. It is a waste of resources.

8. Do you believe that copyright discussions should be more inclusive of creators beyond creators of art and entertainment? If so, how would you encourage fellow parliamentarians towards a better balance?

Tom King: Everyone is impacted by copyright. Students, teachers, artists and innovators are all part of the copyright debate. The NDP has been consistently calling for wide-scale, comprehensive consultation with Canadians before tabling any new bill. If the people of Guelph elect me to be their representative in the House of Commons, there is no question that I would add my voice to the united chorus of all NDP MPs who are calling for a more balanced approach.

Russell: There are many mechanisms to compensate creators. The debate around enforcing compensation appears to come down to a question of locks (locks on content, locks on devices), levies (compulsory licensing) or lawsuits (suing those who infringe copyright). Locks remove choices from software authors and technology owners (including creators), and levies only support a single business model for creators (collecting royalties). Only enforceable and enforced (via lawsuits) contracts can support a full spectrum of options for methods of creation, distribution and funding for both creators and their customers.

9. Should Canada be providing legal protection or other encouragement for digital locks on content and/or devices?

Tom King: The biggest problem with Bill C-61 is not the fact that legal protection is given to digital locks. It’s that these digital locks are able to override all other rights, including common sense. Every single “consumer friendly” provision of the bill is overridden by the provisions that protect the supremacy of the locks. To me this seems ludicrous. If the government tells me it’s legal to do something, there is no reason that a multi-billion dollar, profit-driven industry should be able to tell me that it’s not.

10. Should we be using more or less compulsory licensing in Canada? Should we reserve this option only for extreme situations? What criteria would you propose?

Tom King: This question is something that we need to discuss at a greater length.

Russell: There are alternative methods of production and distribution, such as peer production and peer distribution, which do not rely on counting copies or collecting royalties. This reduces copyright infringement by royalty-free licensing what citizens want to do, leaving a few commercial companies as potential infringers. While these methods do not work for all creativity, there are some such such as software (Free/Libre and Open Source Software) and educational/scientific/medical knowledge (Open Access) where this is the fastest growing part of that sector.

11. Do you think Canada should be supporting and promoting alternative royalty-free methods of production and distribution where possible?

Tom King: My expertise in the specifics of royalties, production and distribution is not as great as I would like it to be, and I would have to spend time with smarter people than myself, looking at this issue.

Russell: For other ridings I have asked about the incumbent, and how the candidates views compare to that person. In this case there is no incumbent, and the past MP didn’t seem to have anything to say on related issues.

12. For any candidates where you are aware they have expressed views on copyright or other technology law issues, how would you differentiate your views on copyright from them?

Tom King: I don’t know what the other Guelph candidates have to say on this issue. You would have to ask them. For my part, you can count on me to push for fair usage for Canadians.

Any analysis of C-61 shows that the Conservatives don’t believe they need to balance the interests of everyday consumers or artists against the U.S. corporate lobby - who has been working flat out to smuggle this DMCA knock-off into the House of Commons.

I am an artist and a broadcaster. I care about these issues. I hope we’ll have a chance to debate some of these issues in the upcoming byelection.

Russell McOrmond is a self employed consultant, policy coordinator for CLUE: Canada’s Association for Free/Libre and Open Source Software, co-coordinator for Getting Open Source Logic INto Governments (GOSLING), and host for Digital Copyright Canada.