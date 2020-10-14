I sent a letter as feedback to 'This isn't just an issue in Caledonia': Muskokans show solidarity with 1492 Land Back Lane

A few suggestions to improve these types of articles.



The Haudenosaunee Confederacy is widely recognized as one of the oldest participatory democracies in the world (possibly founded in 1142). Elected Members of the Canadian Parliament, as well as Canadian immigrants, are required to swear allegiance to a foreign hereditary monarch. Band councils are bureaucrats that serve the federal government, often elected by a tiny number of people given it is a foreign government.



I am Canadian, not British. I believe that Canadians should support the long-standing democratic nations within Canada and not a foreign barely-democratic government or its monarch.