Russell's Lifelong Learning

Russell's Lifelong Learning

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B.
2d

I'd prefer you send the whole thing. That say I don't have to divide my attention....but yeah, you're right. I've noticed lots of people respond to the buzz words but not really the root of what is trying to be addressed. It's disheartening sometimes. I'm learning to accept that not everyone is who they claim to be...and that's ok.

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1 reply by Russell McOrmond
Callder 7.0's avatar
Callder 7.0
2d

Not sure whether I have a preference, but email if only because I am literally in the midst of culling the people I follow and/or have subscribed to on here. Just disabled notifications again because overwhelmed by the constant distraction. I value what you contribute even if I don't always have the time or bandwidth to contribute much if anything. As I become more selective, that may change. Lifelong learning is optimized when communication is flowing in both directions is my opinion.

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