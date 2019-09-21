Saturday 21 September 2019 is Software Freedom Day.



I would like to thank Richard Stallman for his leadership in bringing Software Freedom from a simple logical idea to the reality Free Software is within the software ecosystem today.







I am saddened by his recent resignations. In his words it was "over a series of misunderstandings and mischaracterizations".



RMS has characterized himself as "borderline autistic". I believe that while I am near that border, he exhibits far more traits. My only hope is that we will eventually have a future where the celebration of diversity includes neurodiversity, and there will no longer be so much anger from some communities directed toward us.



