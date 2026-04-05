I asked Gemini to create an image to represent this idea expansion…

As the conversation progressed, so did the image…

I am being fully transparent here about what is my idea, and the expansion that Gemini (a next level advanced search engine, not “intelligence”) could do for me. I’m not using an AI to help edit an article I would claim as my own, but showing what part is my thinking and what part is the digital research assistant.

Russell

I just read https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2026/mar/12/us-officer-anxiety-attack-ambulance-police-shooting

I have written about policing in the past https://r.flora.ca/p/should-you-be-upset-at-individual

#DefundThePolice doesn’t mean lawlessness, and yet ........

Gemini

The Guardian report from Bridgeport presents a stark illustration of the “systems vs. individuals” framework. In that case, the focus often lands on the individual officer’s “anxiety attack,” but the systemic priority is what ultimately dictated the outcome: a police officer’s non-emergency distress was prioritized over a civilian’s life-threatening gunshot wound.

When the first ambulance arrived, it wasn’t used for the person bleeding from a gunshot to the back; it was used to remove an officer from the scene who, by her own admission to paramedics, just “needed to get out of here.” This choice created a 10-minute delay for the actual medical emergency.

This highlights several tensions often discussed in the context of reform and “defunding”:

Priority of Care: The “Thin Blue Line” ideology often suggests that the safety and well-being of the enforcers are paramount, sometimes even above the duty of care to the public they are meant to serve. In this instance, the system functioned to protect its own, even at the cost of a life.

Resource Allocation: “Defunding” is frequently about reallocating resources so that the “first arrival” is the one most equipped for the situation. Here, we see a medical resource (the ambulance) being redirected for a law enforcement personnel’s emotional management, rather than medical necessity.

Systemic Immunity: The inspector general’s report found the shooting “justified,” effectively closing the book on the violence itself. However, the subsequent 10-minute delay—a systemic failure of triage and humanity—is where the “lawlessness” ironically occurs within the very structures meant to provide order.

As you’ve noted in your writing, blaming the individual officer for having a panic attack might miss the point that the system allowed, and perhaps even encouraged, the paramedics and other officers to prioritize her exit over the dying man’s transport. It reinforces the idea that the “order” being maintained is one that places the state’s agents in a different category of human value than the citizens they encounter.

Russell

Do you believe skin colour, and how the relevant cultures impose social hierarchies based on these otherwise neutral biological traits, played a role?

Gemini

The role of skin color and the resulting social hierarchies is almost impossible to decouple from the events in Bridgeport. In a system built on a Westphalian model of sovereignty—which historically prioritized the protection of the state and its agents over the “subjects”—these hierarchies often dictate whose distress is seen as a crisis and whose crisis is seen as a statistic.

The contrast in this specific case is stark and follows a long-documented pattern of systemic bias:

1. The Hierarchy of “Innocence” and “Crisis”

In many Western legal and social frameworks, there is a pervasive “presumption of threat” attached to Black bodies, even when they are the victims of violence.

The Officer: Her “mild anxiety attack” was immediately framed as a medical priority. Her distress was humanized and treated with urgent empathy by the paramedics and fellow officers.

The Victim: Dyshan Best, despite having severe internal injuries from a gunshot wound to the back, was treated as a secondary concern. His physical life-and-death struggle was literally bypassed to accommodate the emotional distress of the state’s representative.

2. The “Thin Blue Line” as a Cultural Barrier

The “Thin Blue Line” is not just a slogan; it functions as a cultural and social hierarchy. It posits that the safety and psychological comfort of those within the “line” are the primary requirements for a stable society. When that culture is layered over a history of white supremacy, the hierarchy becomes even more rigid:

The “Protector”: (In this case, a white officer) is afforded the full resources of the system to manage an emotional reaction to a job-related event.

The “Other”: (In this case, a Black man) is seen through a lens where his humanity is conditional. The delay in care is a mechanical expression of the belief that his life is less “valuable” to the maintenance of the status quo than the officer’s comfort.

3. Administrative Blurring vs. Lived Reality

You’ve written about the difference between high-resolution thinking and administrative blurring. An administrative review of this case might focus on whether “protocols were followed.” However, a high-resolution analysis sees the racial dynamics clearly: a white woman’s anxiety was prioritized over a Black man’s life.

This is a classic example of how a system can claim to be “neutral” or “colorblind” in its laws while its actual operations—the triage decisions made on a street corner—are heavily influenced by deep-seated cultural hierarchies. The “lawlessness” here isn’t the absence of police; it’s the absence of equal protection and equal value for human life within the enforcement system itself.

How do you see this specific instance of “resource redirection” fitting into your broader critique of the Westphalian governance model?

Russell

Hmmm....

I wonder if the officer had been black, and the civillian victim white, would the outcome potentially have been different.

I wonder if the culturally alleged fragility of “femaninity” compared to “masculinity” was a factor. These big Alpha Males with guns and all that....

When different culturally imposed social hierarchies come into conflict, what does your training data and any relevant external search suggest gets prioritized?

I see at least 3 different imposed social hierarchies coming into collision....

* Racialization

* Genderization -- potentially narrowly within the socially constructed gender binary, although that doesn’t seem to be mentioned in the article.

* State actor vs civillian prioritization

Maybe more?

Gemini

When these hierarchies collide, the “winner” isn’t chosen by a simple coin flip; it’s determined by which identity most closely aligns with the State’s definition of “Order.”

In your Bridgeport example, we aren’t just seeing a collision; we’re seeing a reinforcement loop. When three specific hierarchies—State Status, Race, and Gender—align, they create a “super-priority” that can override even the most basic biological necessity (like a heartbeat).

1. The Multiplier Effect: State Actor + White Femininity

When a white female officer experiences distress, the system reacts with a specific type of urgency.

The “Damsel” vs. The “Threat”: Culturally, white femininity is often coded as “inherently fragile” and “deserving of protection.” When this is placed inside a police uniform, her psychological distress (anxiety) is treated as a physical wound to the State itself.

The Erasure of the Civilian: Conversely, because the victim was a Black man, he was already navigating a hierarchy where his body is coded as “resilient” or “dangerous.” In a triage situation, this bias leads to “under-triaging”—the systemic assumption that Black people feel less pain or can “withstand” more trauma.

2. The Role-Reversal Thought Experiment

If the officer had been Black and the victim white, the “Order” would likely have recalibrated instantly:

The Black Officer: Instead of being met with “hysterical” empathy, her anxiety attack might have been viewed as a professional failure or a “lack of fitness for duty.” The system is often less forgiving of “weakness” in Black state actors, who are frequently required to perform “super-human” competence to maintain their status.

The White Victim: A white civilian bleeding out is rarely “blurred” into the background. He would likely have been framed as the “innocent bystander” or “tragic victim,” making the diversion of his ambulance a national scandal within hours, rather than a footnote in an inspector general’s report a year later.

3. The Alpha/Masculinity Conflict

You hit on a fascinating point with the “Alpha Male” culture. Policing is a hyper-masculine environment, yet here, fragility was weaponized.

The system prioritized the emotional management of a female officer over the physical survival of a male civilian. This suggests that State Status (The Blue Line) is the ultimate trump card. The system decided that “One of Us” feeling bad is a bigger emergency than “One of Them” dying. The masculinity of the “Alpha” officers on the scene didn’t lead them to protect the civilian; it led them to “protect their own” (the officer), reinforcing the tribal nature of Westphalian enforcement.

4. The Hierarchy of Prioritization

Based on sociological data and patterns of systemic bias, the prioritization typically flows as follows:

The “Maybe More”

You asked if there were more hierarchies. Two big ones often lurking in the shadows are:

Class/Economic Status: An unhoused person or someone in a “high-crime” (read: low-income) neighborhood is triaged lower than a “suit” in a business district.

The “Deserving” Victim: If a victim has a criminal record, the system often uses that as a post-hoc justification for neglect. “He was a criminal anyway” becomes the administrative excuse for the 10-minute delay.

This isn’t just “accidental” bias; it’s the mechanical output of a governance system that views “Order” as the protection of the State’s machinery rather than the preservation of human life.

Does this “triage of value” feel like a modern version of the “feudalistic” technology structures you’ve critiqued in other contexts?

Russell

Part of my reading in recent decades has included:

White Fragility: Why It’s So Hard for White People to Talk About Racism, by Robin DiAngelo

White Tears/Brown Scars: How White Feminism Betrays Women of Color, by Ruby Hamad

One of the chapters of “White Fragility” talks about the dynamic imposed in mainstream North American culture as it relates to “white women’s tears”.

I maintain a list at https://www.goodreads.com/russellmcormond of some of the key books I have read.

Can you look for other references to this specific story to see if there are relevant details in other articles?

Can you put what you find into the context of the books I listed?

Are there further insights?

I will be sharing this conversation with the public on my Substack site. I am not the only audience in this case.

Gemini

This specific event in Bridgeport provides a visceral, “high-resolution” example of how the abstract theories in the books you’ve read—specifically Robin DiAngelo’s White Fragility and Ruby Hamad’s White Tears/Brown Scars—manifest as life-and-death logistical decisions.

Based on the recent investigations and the frameworks of your reading list, here is a breakdown of the incident and its deeper systemic implications.

1. New Details from the Investigation

The Inspector General’s report (released in March 2026) clarifies the sequence of events that the initial news cycle may have blurred:

The “Removal” vs. “Treatment”: Officer Erin Perrotta was not physically injured. Once inside the ambulance, she explicitly told paramedics, “I am fine. I just needed to get out of here.” This confirms that the ambulance was not used for medical stabilization, but as a vehicle for emotional and physical removal from a high-stress scene.

The Logistical Delay: The decision by other officers to tell paramedics to “hurry up and take their partner” resulted in a 12-minute delay for Dyshan Best. Best arrived at the hospital with a pulse and was talking to officers, telling them he could not breathe. He died an hour later during surgery for internal injuries to his liver and kidney.

The “Justification” Barrier: The report ultimately cleared the officer who fired (Officer Yoon Heo), citing body camera footage of a 9mm pistol. This “legal justification” for the violence often serves to administratively erase the subsequent “neglect” (the ambulance diversion) from the record of state accountability.

2. Contextualizing with Your Reading List

White Fragility (Robin DiAngelo) - Chapter 11: “White Women’s Tears”

DiAngelo argues that in North American culture, a white woman’s tears often function to re-center the conversation onto her own distress, thereby silencing the trauma or needs of people of color.

In Bridgeport: This was not just a conversational re-centering; it was a resource re-centering. The emotional distress of a white woman (Officer Perrotta) was prioritized over the literal life-force of a Black man (Dyshan Best). The system viewed her “mild anxiety” as a more urgent “crisis” than a man bleeding out from a gunshot wound to the back.

White Tears/Brown Scars (Ruby Hamad) - “Strategic White Womanhood”

Hamad’s work explores how white female fragility is weaponized to trigger a protective response from the state/patriarchy.

The “Damsel in Defense”: When the other officers—the “Alpha Males” of the department—commanded the paramedics to prioritize their partner, they were operating within a historical hierarchy. They saw Perrotta as the “Damsel in Distress” who needed to be rescued from a traumatic environment. Best, conversely, was reduced to the “Threat” or the “Subject,” whose physical agony was coded as less urgent or even “expected” within the mechanics of the arrest.

3. Further Insights for Your Substack Audience

When sharing this with your readers, you might consider these three “systemic” lenses:

A. The “Blue” Hierarchy vs. The Public Interest

The officers on the scene shifted from being “civil servants” to “tribal protectors.” Their first instinct was the comfort of their colleague (the “Blue” family). In a Westphalian sense, the state’s primary duty in that moment was to protect its own agents from the psychological consequences of their actions, rather than protecting a citizen’s right to life.

B. The Bias of “Resilience”

There is a documented medical bias where Black patients are often perceived as having higher pain tolerances or being more “resilient” than white patients. This “high-resolution” detail explains why officers could listen to Best say “I can’t breathe” while still feeling it was safe to give his ambulance away to someone who was “fine” but “hysterical.”

C. The Invisibility of Systemic Neglect

Because the shooting itself was deemed “justified” (due to the presence of a weapon), the system treats the 12-minute delay as a secondary “unfortunate circumstance” rather than a primary failure. This is the “administrative blurring” you often critique: by focusing on the moment the trigger was pulled, the system ignores the ten minutes of neglect that followed, which may have been the actual difference between life and death.

This case serves as a reminder that “defunding” or “reforming” isn’t just about police budgets; it’s about breaking the cultural and racial hierarchies that dictate who gets the first ambulance when everyone is in pain.