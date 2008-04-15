(ITWorld article Didn’t make it to the Wayback machine)

I wrote about the sale of Telecom Ottawa in my article An ideal future communications infrastructure, how do we get there, and what is stopping us!. At the same time I wrote a letter to my city councillor and Ottawa’s Mayor Larry OBrien asking for details on the sale.

Attached below is my letter, and the reply we (my councilor, the mayor, and myself) received from Rosemarie T. Leclair, President and Chief Executive Officer of Hydro Ottawa Holding Inc. (Republished with permission). I will add my own commentary in future articles, but am curious what other people think about the response.