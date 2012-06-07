I'm re-posting this here as http://www.flora.ca/status/350 may not be available over the weekend.



---



The FLORA.ca services may be down all weekend, possibly starting some time Friday June 8 and continuing to some time on Monday June 11.





Background:



The FLORA.ca servers (flora.org, digital-copyright.ca, etc) are hosted on a service I have been receiving from NCF.ca, who up until recently was reselling TekSavvy.com services. The NCF decided to transition to Bell. Since I wish to minimize the services I receive from the incumbent phone/cable companies (see other articles on this blog), I am now trying to switch back to TekSavvy.



I wasn't given enough advanced notice of the timing, so I made an IP address transition on Tuesday May 29'th. Some services were likely down for people as DNS propagated across the network. Some people, ironically NCF.ca email users, have noticed that email messages from the mailing lists have not been able to be received as there is a routing issue between some of the static IP addresses I was assigned and the NCF.



I signed up to receive a new service from TekSavvy, which I consider to be a transition back to TekSavvy as I never intended or wanted to move from their service that had been working well for years. Unfortunately I had to set a cancellation date for the new NCF/Bell service before TekSavvy could set an install date. Based on the conversation with a person at TekSavvy I set a cancel date for Friday June 8.



Today when I called TekSavvy to confirm that everything was set for Friday, I was told that the date had moved to Monday. Annoying as I had not been informed, and don't know when I would have been told if I had not called. I have now left an Office message with the NCF in the (unfortunately faint) hope that they can hold off the cancellation at their end until Monday.



It is quite possible that Bell techs will disable the DSL on the line some time Friday only to re-connect the service on Monday. I don't have any control over this, and I apologize for any inconvenience.



It is frustrating that a transition from TekSavvy to Bell happened without my permission or anything other than reconnecting my PPPoE connection to my router, but the transition back to TekSavvy has involved considerable time in trying to negotiate things between NCF and TekSavvy.

