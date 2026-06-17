Russell's Lifelong Learning

Russell's Lifelong Learning

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Callder 7.0's avatar
Callder 7.0
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"Is this the first man in civilization who's ever been a pig?" cracked me up. If being a pig disqualified people from running for political office, we wouldn't have many candidates, let alone have been landed with the current occupant of the Oval Office (or "Orifice" as I now tend to think of it). Anyway, it's time to drag myself away from Sunstack for long enough to accomplish a few daily tasks before I fall back down the rabbit hole. I'll be back to finish reading this piece.

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