In this series we have been talking about three ways of enforcing copyright: locks (part 1), levies (part 2) and lawsuits (part 3). This article is intended to discuss an alternative to enforcement which is licensing the specific usage.

We really need to ask ourselves an important question in the copyright debate: are potential customers of copyright holders not paying because there is some break in the morality of society leading more people to break the law, or because copyright holders are not offering their works in a manner that customers wish to pay for it?