(First published on IT World Canada blog)

The folks from Ottawa-Gatineau WiFi (ogWiFi) will be at the Net Neutrality Rally on the hill today. They have put together a Wireless Access Point with a WiMax connection to the Internet that they will have with them on parliament Hill tomorrow during the Rally.

Look for Tracey P. Lauriault or Michael Richardson with the black rolley carry-on bag, with the antennae sticking up.

The ESSID is ‘ogwifi-netneutrality’