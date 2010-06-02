Share this postRussell's Lifelong LearningNew copyright bill won’t put more money in pockets of creatorsCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreNew copyright bill won’t put more money in pockets of creatorsRussell McOrmondJun 02, 2010Share this postRussell's Lifelong LearningNew copyright bill won’t put more money in pockets of creatorsCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreShareTODO(First published on IT World Canada blog)Share this postRussell's Lifelong LearningNew copyright bill won’t put more money in pockets of creatorsCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreShare