My debut episode on Metaviews.

Jesse Hirsh and I speak from the future.

Well, Jesse spoke from the future when it comes to thinking about the current state of individualism and “western civilization”, and I was left wondering how long it will take loyalists to those worldviews (from the left and right of the Western political spectrum) to catch up to him.

My shout out was Anishinaabe writer Patty Krawec, naming her book Becoming Kin: An Indigenous Call to Unforgetting the Past and Reimagining Our Future