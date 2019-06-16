(Photo from recent GOSLING gathering copied from tweet by Mike Gifford. Mike is sitting beside MP David Graham in the top-right, and I'm sitting beside John Hall on the bottom-right)





In May of 2002 I was one of the co-founders of what became known as GOSLING (Getting Open Source Logic INto Governments). While many participants were focused on how the government creates/distributes and uses FLOSS (Free/Libre and Open Source Software), my primary concern was in how the government regulated software.



Starting in the summer of 2001 when the government launched the consultations towards that copyright section 92 report until copyright bill C-11 passed in 2012, I spent a considerable amount of time talking to parliamentarians, attending all committee meetings studying the bill, and giving public talks on copyright focused on the regulation of software and hardware.



During that time I fairly regularly had people come up to me and ask if they could financially support me, or if I would ever consider running for office so that they would have a representative in parliament.



Having members of our community in parliament would be towards GOSSIP (Getting Open Source and Standards Into Parliament).





We currently have a situation far better than me trying to get elected, which is someone from the FLOSS technology community who is fluently bilingual, a much better public speaker, and has an intimate understanding of parliamentary process from prior experience: David Graham (follow him on Twitter)



Shortly after his election he was written about on SlashDot, referencing a video of him talking tech in committee. With OpenParliament.ca it is possible to subscribe to get an email notice whenever he speaks in parliament, and I've been following his house and committee participation closely over the years.



If you were wondering why the Standing Committee on Industry, Science and Technology report on copyright was so much better than what we've seen in other committees (Industry or Heritage, including in previous years), you only need to notice David's name as an active participant in that study.



For the partisans who support other parties, please note that I'm not endorsing any particular party. The backward-facing report from Heritage committee is just as much a Liberal party report as the report from Industry as the party makeup of the committees are the same. My experience has been in this area of policy that there are greater differences between the views of people on Heritage committee and those on Industry committee than between the political parties.



I am strongly endorsing David Graham, and hope that other non-partisans like myself or partisans from the FLOSS community will endorse and help ensure David is re-elected in the October federal election. Even if you don't live in his riding there are other ways to help.



Please consider donating (Ensure riding is set to Laurentides—Labelle) before and during the election campaign.