How is what some governments are enacting in the context of transgender people any different than if we were discussing infringement of any other group differentiated human rights (say, women’s rights), where infringements can similarly be claimed to be targeting a “medical diagnosis” of "feminine weakness” (Socially imposed treatment of females as a “weaker sex” who are incapable of the thinking power that would enable them to make their own decisions, vote, have bank accounts or any other property, etc)?