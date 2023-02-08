Letter to the Hill Times Editor published February 8, 2023

Re: “Why is Canada failing to act on its responsibility to protect Uyghurs?” (The Hill Times, Jan. 30). Dolkun Isa asks an important question: why is Canada allowing another “failure of humanity”?

The more I learn about Canada, the more I ask the same question.

I’m a settler of Irish, Scottish, and French descent who was claimed as a Canadian citizen at birth. I blindly trusted what I was told about Canada. I have since read more of the actual history, and read all 11 British North America Acts, as well as other Acts of the British Parliament that define Canada.

I believe the most important thing Canada can do to help the peoples of Uyghuristan and Ukraine is to stop being an inspiration for colonialism and “under-the-radar” genocide.

Some Chinese consider Xinjiang (New Frontier, so similarly named to Newfoundland) to be part of China.

Some Russians consider Ukraine to be part of Russia.

Some Canadians consider Haldimand Tract, Kanesatake, Kahnawake, Inuit Nunangat, Wet’suwet’en territory, and the lands of many other sovereign Indigenous nations to be part of Canada.

The list of policies China is accused of seem very familiar, as colonialism inevitably leads to genocidal policies. While Canada’s policies have changed in their obviousness over decades, trying hard to stay just below the radar of the international community, the overall goal of denying the right of self-determination of Indigenous nations and forcing Indigenous Peoples into the Canadian body politic has remained. Canada’s policies with the “intent to destroy, in whole or in part,” Indigenous Peoples “as such” are ongoing.

Russell McOrmond

Unceded Algonquin territory (Ottawa, Ont.)