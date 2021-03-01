Letter to the Hill Times Editor published March 1, 2021

Re: “Bell Canada’s cuts were a shoddy way to treat people,” (The Hill Times, Feb. 10, by Andrew Caddell).

I would like to point policy-makers to my May 2020 submission to the Standing Committee on Industry, Science and Technology. In it, I suggested that the government complete the digital transition as part of its response to COVID.

The summary is that the pandemic demonstrated that communications infrastructure is an essential service. While having vertical integration was required by analog technology given you couldn’t put both telephone and television signals on the same wires, this is no longer the case with digital technology.

With digital technology the obvious way to manage the physical layer within municipalities is as a utility, where municipalities own and manage the infrastructure as they do with all other infrastructure. A competitive private sector can then offer services “over the top,” as happens with other infrastructure including roads. With an actual digital transition, we no longer need to have an exception for this communications utility.

While Bell Canada was necessary when we needed a dedicated analog telephone system, this time is long past. Any laws granting analog-era, private-sector privileges to right-of-way or wireless spectrum, including the Bell Canada Act, should be phased out as part of completing the digital transition.

Here’s the study:

https://www.ourcommons.ca/Committees/en/INDU/StudyActivity?studyActivityId=10819646

And here’s the direct link to the brief:

https://www.ourcommons.ca/Content/Committee/431/INDU/Brief/BR10755311/br-external/McOrmondRussell-e.pdf

Russell McOrmond

Ottawa, Ont.

(The letter-writer is an internet consultant.)