As part of my mostly volunteer advocacy on technology law (with a focus on digital copyright starting in 2001 in response to a consultation process starting that summer) I became a subscriber to The Hill Times. Several letters I wrote to the editor about technology policy have been published since 2005.

I have created a tag to show the copy on this site. I recommend getting a subscription to see everything being linked, as The Hill Times keeps a full archive of past issues and articles available for subscribers to search and read.

I took a pause from writing after Bill C-11 passed in 2012.

When I started to learn about anti-racism and anti-colonialism in 2020, I became more engaged in politics and wrote letters again.